‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Original Cast Members Hold Hands During Sweet Emmys Reunion

Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. took the Emmys stage together for one epic Grey’s Anatomy reunion during the January 15 episode. They stepped out onto a hospital set reminiscent of a Grey Sloan hospital room.

As they spoke about the impact of Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen sweetly grabbed Katherine’s hand. The rest of the cast on stage soon joined in. They all looked so happy to be reunited again. The cast presented Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie to Paul Walter Hauser.



Ellen looked gorgeous in a sheer silver and black ensemble at the Emmys. Katherine wowed in a dazzling red gown, while Chandra sparkled in a sequined gown.

The Grey’s Anatomy cast reunion was announced in the days leading up to the 2023 Emmys. This marked the first time these cast members have all been together since Katherine left the show in 2010. Since the reunion was revealed, fans have wondered why other cast members like Patrick Dempsey, Sandra Oh, and T.R. Knight were not a part of this Emmys get-together.

Katherine and Ellen recently reunited for Variety’s Actors on Actors series. The duo sat down for the first time in 13 years to discuss the highs and lows of the medical drama. Katherine opened up about how she felt when she left the show.

“I was up here in my head, in my gut, in my mind, in my life. I was just vibrating at way too high of a level of anxiety,” Katherine said. “For me, it’s all a bit of a blur, and it took me years to learn how to deal with that, to master it. I can’t even say that I’ve mastered it, but to even know to work on it, that anxiety and fear — and stress is stress. And if you leave stress too long, unmanaged, and unaddressed, it can be debilitating.”

Grey’s Anatomy is gearing up for the premiere of the milestone 20th season on March 14. Season 20 was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA and writers’ strikes in 2023. The series has amassed millions of fans and become a Thursday night staple ever since its debut in 2005. Ellen, Chandra, and James remain the only 3 original cast members still on Grey’s Anatomy.

Justin unexpectedly left in the middle of season 16 and hasn’t returned since. Katherine has also not returned to the show since her exit in 2010. Alex left Seattle to go live in Kansas with Izzie and their twins. Izzie had given birth to the twins after freezing her and Alex’s embryos during her battle with cancer. Once Alex found out about the twins, he knew that he couldn’t live without them.

With Katherine and Justin joining this Emmys reunion, fans are now wondering if they could return in season 20. When it comes to TV, anything is possible.