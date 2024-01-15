Katherine Heigl Stuns in Bright Red Gown at the 2023 Emmys

Katherine Heigl got all dressed up for her Grey’s Anatomy reunion at the 2023 Emmy Awards. The 45-year-old actress arrived at the star-studded award show on January 15 in a beautiful red gown with bright red lipstick. Katherine had on a silver necklace that matched the color of her purse. She rocked a short blonde hairdo as she posed on the carpet to show off her full look.

Katherine is reuniting with her former Grey’s Anatomy cast members Justin Chambers, Ellen Pompeo, James Pickens Jr., and Chandra Wilson as they present an award at the Emmys. Katherine portrayed Dr. Izzie Stevens during the first six seasons of the hit ABC program, which won her the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2007. She exited the series three years later, in 2010, but not before she could find herself at the center of behind-the-scenes drama.

The controversy began in 2008 when Katherine withdrew her name from Emmys consideration, which sparked drama between herself and the show’s creator, Shonda Rhimes. “I did not feel that I was given the material this season to warrant an Emmy nomination and in an effort to maintain the integrity of the academy organization, I withdrew my name from contention,” she said at the time. “In addition, I did not want to potentially take away an opportunity from an actress who was given such materials.”

Katherine most recently addressed her exit from Grey’s Anatomy when she reunited with Ellen, 54, on Variety’s Actors on Actors series in June 2023. “I was up here in my head, in my gut, in my mind, in my life. I was just vibrating at way too high of a level of anxiety,” the mom-of-three said. “For me, it’s all a bit of a blur, and it took me years to learn how to deal with that, to master it. I can’t even say that I’ve mastered it, but to even know to work on it, that anxiety and fear — and stress is stress. And if you leave stress too long, unmanaged, and unaddressed, it can be debilitating.”

Over ten years after leaving one hit show, Katherine found success on another. She starred opposite Sarah Chalke in the Netflix drama, Firefly Lane, which concluded in April 2023 after two seasons. Katherine played Tully Hart, the famous host of a daytime talk show known as The Girlfriend Hour.