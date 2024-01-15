Justin Chambers’ Wife: Get to Know the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Alum’s Longtime Love

Justin Chambers will be reuniting with many of his Grey’s Anatomy co-stars at the 2023 Emmys on January 14. It’s been years since Justin was on the hit medical drama, and Dr. Alex Karev has been sorely missed. In the years since his Grey’s Anatomy exit, Justin has been mostly private about his personal life.

The actor got married long before he became one of Hollywood’s most beloved TV stars. So, who is Justin Chambers’ wife? Learn more about Justin’s longtime love and their family.

Who Is Justin Chambers’ Wife?

Justin Chambers’ wife is Keisha Chambers. The couple got married in 1993. Over the years, Keisha has accompanied Justin to a number of red carpet events.

Back in 2007, Justin opened up about his wife in a rare interview on The Rachael Ray Show. The actor admitted that his and Keisha’s “sense of humor” is the key to making their relationship work. He added, “We’re really about family, our parents, we have strong faith and our kids rock. We’ve been parents a long time and that’s a big part of our relationship.”

That same year, he discussed his strong relationship with Keisha in an interview with Good Housekeeping. “We’ve been together for so long that I really don’t know any other way to be,” he said at the time. “I can remember lying in bed with her years ago and having conversations about our grandparents — and now our grandparents are gone. We’ve gone through that together, and now our parents are getting older and we’re going through that together. Every relationship has its ups and downs, but I’m glad I get to go through the ups and downs with her. I just feel really fortunate to have found someone who will be my partner on this journey.”

How Did Justin & Keisha Chambers Meet?

Justin and Keisha had one adorable (and stylish) meet-cute. They met while Justin was working on ad campaigns for Calvin Klein. At the time, Keisha was a model agency booker. And the rest is history!

Does Justin Chambers Have Kids?

Yes, Justin and Keisha have 5 kids together. Their oldest daughter, Isabella, was born in 1994. They welcomed twins Maya and Kaila in 1997. Justin and Keisha then had Eva in 1999, followed by Jackson in 2002.

“We didn’t plan on having such a big family, but after our first daughter, we had twins, so it sort of jumped from one to three right away,” Justin told Good Housekeeping. “I myself am a twin, and it’s supposed to skip a generation. Or so I thought.”

Despite Justin becoming one of the most recognizable faces on TV, he has kept his family out of the public eye. However, Justin and Keisha did bring all 5 of their kids to the John Varvatos 10th Annual Stuart House Benefit in 2013.

Why Did Justin Chambers Leave ‘Grey’s Anatomy?’

Grey’s Anatomy fans were surprised to learn that Justin would be reuniting at the 2023 Emmys with former co-stars Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. to present an award. The show is gearing up for the season 20 premiere on March 14, and Justin famously left the series in the middle of season 16.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Justin said in a statement to Deadline in January 2020. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

Justin’s statement continued, “As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rhimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride.”

In the show, Alex Karev left Seattle and went to raise his twins with Izzie Stevens in Kansas. Justin has not returned to the show since season 16. Katherine hasn’t been back since she left the show in 2010.

Justin went on to play Marlon Brando in the Paramount+ series The Offer. With this Grey’s Anatomy reunion at the Emmys, fans now have renewed hope that Justin and Katherine could return to the show in the future.