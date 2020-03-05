Recap
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: Alex’s Whereabouts Are Revealed & Izzie Plays A Big Role

The fate of Alex Karev was revealed during the March 5 episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ The show bid farewell to the beloved character and Izzie Stevens was brought back into the picture.

Brace yourselves, Alex Karev is a father — of twins! Alex has been MIA for multiple episodes of Grey’s Anatomy and the show finally explained what happened to him. He’s alive and well but he’s jugging fatherhood. Turns out, Izzie used those frozen embryos she created with Alex and had their twins. Alex left town and Jo, his current wife, to be with Izzie, his ex-wife, and their kids.

Alex explained everything in heartfelt letters to Meredith, Jo, and Bailey, the three most important women in his life for a very long time. He admits this is not the way that he wanted to do this, but he owes them all the truth. Alex learned that Izzie had secretly given birth to twins when she left Seattle a decade ago. Alex reconnected with Izzie and met his kids after Meredith’s trial. Izzie’s been living with the kids — Eli and Alexis — on a farm in Baldwin City, Kansas. Alex decided to stay in Kansas with Izzie to be near his kids.

This is a lot for Meredith, Jo, and Bailey to take in. This is all so unexpected. Jo’s been waiting for Alex to come back but now the reality is clear: he’s not going to. At the end of the episode, Jo decides to stop wallowing and get back to work. “You’re my hero,” Link says to her. “Mine, too.” Jo deserves sainthood for how she’s handled this shocking news. This recap is developing…