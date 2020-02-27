Watch
Hollywood Life

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Says ‘Goodbye’ To Alex Karev In Emotional New Video — Watch

GREY'S ANATOMY - "Back in the Saddle" - The Grey Sloan doctors operate on a man who crashed into Maggie's car as Owen, back from paternity leave, struggles with Tom's new position. Outside the hospital, Meredith's recent firing doesn't stop her from diagnosing those around her. Plus, Richard and Alex start anew and it's not easy. All the while, Jo readies herself to return to work, and Amelia has a new revelation in her relationship with Link, on an all-new episode of "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, OCT. 3 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Jessica Brooks) CHRIS CARMACK, CATERINA SCORSONE
GREY'S ANATOMY - "It's Raining Men" - After Meredith inadvertently stirs up negative press for Grey Sloan, she tries to make things right with her former colleagues, jeopardizing her community service hours. Station 19's Ben and Vic bring a young woman into the hospital, and Jackson stands up to Koracick when he goes too far with a patient's family. Meanwhile, Bailey receives unexpected news; and Owen finds himself at Pac-Gen North, which Alex sees as a recruiting opportunity on "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, OCT. 17 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Kelsey McNeal) KEVIN MCKIDD, JUSTIN CHAMBERS, ANDY COHEN
GREY'S ANATOMY - "Back in the Saddle" - The Grey Sloan doctors operate on a man who crashed into Maggie's car as Owen, back from paternity leave, struggles with Tom's new position. Outside the hospital, Meredith's recent firing doesn't stop her from diagnosing those around her. Plus, Richard and Alex start anew and it's not easy. All the while, Jo readies herself to return to work, and Amelia has a new revelation in her relationship with Link, on an all-new episode of "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, OCT. 3 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Kelsey McNeal) GIACOMO GIANNIOTTI, ELLEN POMPEO
GREY'S ANATOMY - "Back in the Saddle" - The Grey Sloan doctors operate on a man who crashed into Maggie's car as Owen, back from paternity leave, struggles with Tom's new position. Outside the hospital, Meredith's recent firing doesn't stop her from diagnosing those around her. Plus, Richard and Alex start anew and it's not easy. All the while, Jo readies herself to return to work, and Amelia has a new revelation in her relationship with Link, on an all-new episode of "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, OCT. 3 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Kelsey McNeal) CLEO KING, JESSE WILLIAMS, ELLEN POMPEO View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Alex Karev’s mysterious absence will finally be explained during the March 5 episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’. And if it’s anything like the preview teases, you’re going to need a lot of tissues.

Ever since Justin Chambers revealed he was leaving Grey’s Anatomy late last year, fans have been wondering how the writers would explains Alex Karev’s absence and eventual exit. And it now looks like we’re finally going to get that answer during the March 5 episode of the series. Following this week’s episode, in which Jo revealed Alex “left” her, an emotional “goodbye” video teased what will likely be a very emotional hour of television.

This story is developing…

New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy air Thursdays at 9pm on ABC. Alex’s goodbye will be shown next week, March 5.