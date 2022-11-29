Katherine Heigl’s Husband Josh Kelley: All About Their Romance & Family Together

Katherine Heigl is an actress who has appeared in various films and television series, including Grey’s Anatomy.

She is married to Josh Kelley.

Katherine was previously romantically linked to actors Jason Behr and Joey Lawrence .

and . Katherine is currently starring in the final season of the television series, Firefly Lane.

Katherine Heigl, 44, and Josh Kelley, 42, are one of Hollywood’s most inspirational couples. The actress and singer have been married since 2007 and have led a sweet life and romance together. From happily attending professional events, where they pose and smile on the red carpets, to spending time together with their family for casual outings, they always seem very smitten with each other.

How long have Katherine and Josh been together?

The lovebirds started dating in 2005 and became engaged a year later in June 2006. Their gorgeous wedding took place on Dec. 23, 2007 at the Stein Eriksen Lodge in Park City, Utah. Many other celebs attended their ceremony, including Katherine’s Grey’s Anatomy co-stars T.R. Knight, Sandra Oh, Ellen Pompeo and Justin Chambers, and it was officiated by Unitarian minister Tom Goldsmith. Katherine also walked down the aisle to a song Josh wrote and they both wrote their own romantic vows.

Josh is a successful singer with an impressive career.

Josh, who was born in Augusta, GA and attended the University of Mississippi, has released numerous albums over the years and some of his songs, including “Amazing” and “Only You” even reached the Billboard Adult Top 40 chart. His first independent album, Changing Faces, was released in 2001 and he went on to sign with Hollywood Records in 2002. His debut studio album, For the Ride Home, was released the following year.

In 2009, Josh signed with MCA Nashville and went on to release his first country album, Georgia Clay, in 2011. He has since toured with big country superstars like Miranda Lambert and Lady A.

How did Katherine and Josh meet?

Katherine and Josh met when she starred in the music video for his song “Only You,” which can be seen above, in 2005. In the video, the blonde beauty watches her future husband singing the song and playing guitar while sitting in a window in a building across from his. They reportedly started dating right away and were engaged after a year.

Do Katherine and Josh have children?

The spouses adopted a South Korean baby girl, whom they named Nancy Leigh, in 2009, a year after she was born. They went on to adopt a second daughter, Adalaide Marie Hope, in 2012, the same year she was born. Katherine and Josh also have a son, Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr., who was born biologically in 2016.

When asked whether or not his kids can sing like him, Josh told us they definitely can. “Honestly, all three of them can really sing, but I’m not going to force it,” he EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in a 2021 interview. “I mean, I surround them with it. If they fall into it one of these days and find one of the instrument suits, then I will stand behind that totally. We just try to surround them with the cool, fun stuff. I certainly am not going to be like a soccer dad about it, whatever that cliché phrase is, but I’d like to encourage them to definitely dig into the arts because it’s so good for the brain.”

Katherine and Josh don’t live in Hollywood.

Katherine and Josh have made a home in Utah full-time since 2010 and love it. “We love it here. There’s not a very big population here. There was a lot of fear during the pandemic. We were definitely nervous about what was going to happen, but we did get very lucky in the fact that we were up here in the middle of nowhere,” Josh EXCLUSIVELY told us when talking about how he and his family coped with the COVID pandemic while living in Utah. “We’re in the mountains and living a similar sort of homestead life that we were living before just heavily masked. It’s been great.”

“Honestly, just to have this extra time for me to be able to help with their studies and actually really see where they’re at with how they learn, what they’re doing well in, and what they’re struggling with,” he continued. “To be honest with you. I think that was a positive. It’s been a little over a year now, and I think we’re all a little bit sick of each other. But we’ve been making a lot of music. Katie and I, one of the things that attracted us to each other is that we love doing things together. We love crafting, and we love creating.”