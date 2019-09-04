Katherine Heigl Ditches Her Blonde Locks & Debuts Dark Brown Hair – See Makeover

Katherine Heigl just completely switched up her look for fall when she ditched her blonde hair & debuted brand new dark brown tresses!

Katherine Heigl, 40, is known for her bright blonde hair, so it was a total shock when the actress debuted super dark brown hair on Instagram on September 3, which you can see in the before and after photos below. Katherine’s new hair is a dark shade of brunette and is almost black, as she posted a photo of her tresses down and straight while parted to the side. She took to Instagram stories to post the step-by-step process of getting her hair dyed which is for her upcoming role as the character Tully Hart in an upcoming Netflix series, Firefly Lane. She posted a photo of her colorist applying the color to her hair writing, “Starting the Tully Hart transformation today. Gonna take a while, hence the champagne and book.” Once the brown dye was applied to her roots she posted a picture saying, “Step one is complete.” Once the stages were complete, she showed off the finished product which looked almost black, with the caption, “Well…it took 3 hours and 3 processes but…I’m brunette!” In another photo of her new ‘do she wrote, “If you haven’t caught my stories this will be a shock for you…#tullyhart #FireflyLane #nextroleforthisgal.”

It looks like Katherine has been loving her new hair considering she couldn’t stop posting videos about her new look to her stories. She even filmed herself with her black hair up in a messy bun while wearing glasses and talking to her husband in a different voice. She captioned the video, “When you dramatically change your hair color and decide a little role play might be a good idea…”

Katherine has had blonde hair for years and the last time we saw her with brown hair was back in 2012 for her role in the movie, One For The Money. Although she tried out a lighter brown hair color in 2016, she has remained a blonde for a long time.

It definitely is shocking to see Katherine with dark brown hair as we’re so used to her blonde locks, but she totally pulls off the new color.