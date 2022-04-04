Katherine Heigl Posts Rare Videos Of ‘Beautiful & Witty’ Daughter On 10th Birthday: Watch

Katherine Heigl took to Instagram to share a touching post in honor of her daughter Adalaide, and it included a Josh Kelley-made video that showed adorable clips of the birthday girl as a baby.

Katherine Heigl, 43, is celebrating her daughter Adalaide‘s 10th birthday in her latest social media post! The actress proved she’s a doting mom when she shared a sweet video full of clips of the tot from the time she was a newborn and beyond and added loving words in the caption. She also revealed the memorable video was made by her husband and Adalaide’s father, Josh Kelley.

“My beautiful, fiery, witty girl turns 10 today. @joshbkelley put together this little video for her and I can’t stop watching it in wonder. Ten years ago today Adalaide made her way into the world and into our arms,” Katherine wrote. “She was the smallest baby I had ever seen. Weighing in at just 4 pounds 11 ounces. I could place her in the palm of my hand and her little legs would only reach an inch past my wrist. I started calling her peanut after that. My beautiful, delicious, observant peanut.”

“Adalaide never crawled…she scooted,” she continued. “Little legs straight out in front of her. Arms paddling the floor. Faster then you can imagine! From room to room. Josh would joke that we should attach a swiffer to her butt so she could scoot and clean at the same time. Then one day she just stood up and ran. Not walked…ran. She made you work to make her laugh…still does. She has the most beautiful soulful eyes and when she trains them on you just know she’s taking it ALL in and yes…she’s judging you. 😏 If you are one of her people count yourself blessed.”

“Her loyalty. Devotion. Care. Love. Is Boundlessm” she concluded. “We count ourselves very very blessed. Happy Birthday my beautiful Adalaide. I match your boundless love with my own…forever and ever.”

Katherine’s post is truly special considering it features rare clips of Adalaide. The parent-of-three tends to be very private when it comes to her children and doesn’t often publicly post photos or videos of them. In addition to Adalaide, she shares Nancy, 13, and Joshua, 5, with Josh, whom she married in 2007.

Like Katherine, Josh also shared a birthday tribute to Adalaide with the video and his own message. “Today my sweet Adalaide turns 10🎉🎉🎉 she is my fun funny fierce Side kick who is always down for an adventure !!” his caption read. “Can’t believe how fast time moves – once held her nestled in the palm of my hands and now she’s got me in the palm of hers !! HAPPY BIRTHDAY SWEET GIRL !!”