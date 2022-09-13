Sandra Oh Has Epic ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Reunion With Shonda Rhimes & Chandra Wilson At Emmys

There was an epic Grey’s Anatomy reunion at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12. Sandra Oh, 51, took a picture with Chandra Wilson, 53, and Shonda Rhimes, 52, at the star-studded event. Sandra, who played Dr. Cristina Yang for ten seasons on the hit ABC medical series, posed in between Chandra, who plays Dr. Miranda Bailey, and Shonda, who created the show which is heading into season 19. The trio smiled as they celebrated their adorable reunion in the photo from Sandra’s Instagram.

Sandra was up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Killing Eve at this year’s Emmys. She lost to Euphoria star Zendaya. During her time on Grey’s Anatomy, Sandra received five consecutive nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, but she never won. Her series Killing Eve with Jodie Comer concluded this year after four seasons.

Chandra and Shonda were both presenters at the 2022 Emmys. Chandra was joined by The Good Doctor actor Freddie Highmore to present Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series to White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge. Shonda and Sarah Paulson presented the Governors Award to Geena Davis.

This wasn’t the only Grey’s Anatomy reunion within the past week! The show’s OG lovebirds, Ellen Pompeo & Patrick Dempsey, reunited at Disney’s D23 Expo on Friday, September 9. They were there to accept their honors as Disney Legends, alongside 14 others stars including Anthony Anderson and Kristen Bell. Ellen and Patrick smiled and laughed as they stopped to chat on the red carpet.

It’s been so fun to see these Grey’s Anatomy reunions take place with some of the stars who haven’t been on the show in years. The new season will feature way less Meredith Grey, since Ellen is returning in a limited role to focus on other projects. Still, some of your favorites like Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt and Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson will definitely be back!