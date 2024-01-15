Ellen Pompeo Sparkles in Sheer Dress at the 2023 Emmys: Red Carpet Photos

Ellen Pompeo dazzled the 2023 Emmys red carpet in her chic outfit. The Grey’s Anatomy alum, 54, truly shined as she posed for pictures before entering Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater on January 15. Ellen posed for pictures wearing a sparkling, sheer-topped dress and a silver bra underneath. The look featured a long black skirt with a collar.

The Massachusetts native has been out of the spotlight for a little while following her exit from her hit medical drama show, which Ellen starred in for nearly 20 years. Though she still appears in voiceovers and works as a producer for the show, fans were shocked when her character, Meredith Grey, was seen less and less on screen. Ellen last episode as a series regular aired in January 2023.

While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2022, Ellen opened up about her departure from the show. She pointed out that her decision to leave was partially because she needed to “mix it up a little bit” when it comes to her career.

“I’m 53, my brain is like scrambled eggs. I gotta do something new,” she joked. “You can’t do The New York Times crossword puzzle every single day. … I mean 19 years — that’s more than people keep their kids in their house. People keep their kids in their house until they’re 18 and then they send them off to college, so this is like me like going away to college.”

While she hasn’t announced any new projects yet, Ellen has been focusing on raising her children with husband Chris Ivery. Stella, Sienna and Eli.

“I have a lot that I’m doing,” the award-nominated actress noted. “I have three kids, so I take care of them. It’s really important for me to be around for them and be more present for them.”

During her subsequent Variety “Actors on Actors” interview with fellow Grey’s Anatomy star Katherine Heigl, Ellen explained that she planned to make “some appearances hopefully next year” on the show and pointed out that her departure wasn’t a “complete ‘goodbye.’”

“It’s a little bit of trickery because I’m not completely gone,” she said. “Actually, the storyline is very cool. There’s a lot of real research that’s changing very rapidly about Alzheimer’s disease and about what they believe is the cause of Alzheimer’s disease. It’s pretty controversial. So, Meredith’s character left to go to Boston because her daughter needed to go to a special school.”