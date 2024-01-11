 Shanna Moakler Claims Travis Barker Tried Sleeping With Kim Karashian – Hollywood Life

Shanna Moakler Alleges She Discovered Travis Barker & Kim Kardashian’s Texts Trying to ‘Meet Up’ to ‘F**k’

Shanna Moakler said that she and Travis Barker “never recovered” after the drummer allegedly tried sleeping with Kim Kardashian while they were married.

January 11, 2024 10:04AM EST
Shanna Moakler
EXCLUSIVE: Shanna Moakler proves that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker aren’t the only hot couple around - as she kisses her younger boyfriend on a beach in Mexico. The former pageant queen looked head over heels as she smooched on the sand with boyfriend Matthew Rondeau during a romantic vacation in Cancun. Shanna, 46, who was married to the Blink-182 drummer between 2004 and 2008 and had two children with him, looked stunning in a black bikini that she revealed after pulling down her dress. The former Playboy model and actress has had an on-again, off-again relationship with Matthew, 28, since 2000. 16 Dec 2021 Pictured: Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA814449_045.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Shanna Moakler upset about Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian EngagementShanna Moakler upset about Engagement, Los Angeles, California, USA - 18 Oct 2021
Image Credit: Picture Perfect/Shutterstock/Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Shanna Moakler claimed Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian were trying to sneak around behind her back when she was married to the famous drummer. On the new episode of Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast, the former Miss USA, 48, claimed that she and Travis, 48, were “working” on their relationship when someone “anonymously texted” her messages between the musician and Kim, 43.

“They were trying to meet up at her sister’s house to f**k,” Shanna claimed on the podcast, adding that she showed the messages to Travis but he “deleted them” and denied any wrongdoing. “[He] said, ‘I don’t see anything,’ ” Shanna recalled.

Shanna also said she called Kim about the alleged text messages, but the reality star denied that she was having an affair with Shanna’s then-husband. “She just said to me, ‘I don’t like white guys,’ ” Shanna said. “I was like, ‘You’ll f**k anyone to be famous.’ Travis and I never really recovered from that. I felt stupid.”

On the podcast, Shanna also accused Travis of sneaking around with Lindsay Lohan while they were married. “He was living the rockstar life. We always came back to each other,” she said. Despite their relationship issues, Shanna, who was married to Travis from 2004 to 2008, explained that she never wanted them to get divorced. “I wanted this relationship to work. I was so in love with him.”

Shanna and Travis had two children while they were together: son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18. Shanna is also a mom to daughter Atiana, 24, with ex Oscar De La Hoya. Shanna and Travis’ life together was shown in the MTV reality series, Meet the Barkers. Since his split from Shanna, Travis has gone on to marry Kim’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 44, and they welcomed their first child together at the end of 2023.

Shanna Moakler
Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker were married from 2004 to 2008 (Photo: Jss Images/BEI/Shutterstock)

Shanna didn’t hold back about Travis and Kourtney on the Dumb Blonde podcast. The mom-of-three claimed that she experienced “parental alienation” when her ex and his wife first got together. She also called the Kardashian family “disgusting” for allegedly meddling in her relationships with her kids. “I removed myself so that they couldn’t bond with my children over hating me,” she said.

Travis was also accused of more bad behavior by Shanna on the podcast. “He did me pretty dirty,” she said about the famous drummer. “His drinking is a problem. His womanizing, his addiction,” she further alleged. Travis and the Kardashians have not publicly responded to Shanna’s scathing interview.

