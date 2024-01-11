Shanna Moakler Alleges She Discovered Travis Barker & Kim Kardashian’s Texts Trying to ‘Meet Up’ to ‘F**k’

Shanna Moakler claimed Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian were trying to sneak around behind her back when she was married to the famous drummer. On the new episode of Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast, the former Miss USA, 48, claimed that she and Travis, 48, were “working” on their relationship when someone “anonymously texted” her messages between the musician and Kim, 43.

“They were trying to meet up at her sister’s house to f**k,” Shanna claimed on the podcast, adding that she showed the messages to Travis but he “deleted them” and denied any wrongdoing. “[He] said, ‘I don’t see anything,’ ” Shanna recalled.

Shanna also said she called Kim about the alleged text messages, but the reality star denied that she was having an affair with Shanna’s then-husband. “She just said to me, ‘I don’t like white guys,’ ” Shanna said. “I was like, ‘You’ll f**k anyone to be famous.’ Travis and I never really recovered from that. I felt stupid.”

On the podcast, Shanna also accused Travis of sneaking around with Lindsay Lohan while they were married. “He was living the rockstar life. We always came back to each other,” she said. Despite their relationship issues, Shanna, who was married to Travis from 2004 to 2008, explained that she never wanted them to get divorced. “I wanted this relationship to work. I was so in love with him.”

Shanna and Travis had two children while they were together: son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18. Shanna is also a mom to daughter Atiana, 24, with ex Oscar De La Hoya. Shanna and Travis’ life together was shown in the MTV reality series, Meet the Barkers. Since his split from Shanna, Travis has gone on to marry Kim’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 44, and they welcomed their first child together at the end of 2023.

Shanna didn’t hold back about Travis and Kourtney on the Dumb Blonde podcast. The mom-of-three claimed that she experienced “parental alienation” when her ex and his wife first got together. She also called the Kardashian family “disgusting” for allegedly meddling in her relationships with her kids. “I removed myself so that they couldn’t bond with my children over hating me,” she said.

Travis was also accused of more bad behavior by Shanna on the podcast. “He did me pretty dirty,” she said about the famous drummer. “His drinking is a problem. His womanizing, his addiction,” she further alleged. Travis and the Kardashians have not publicly responded to Shanna’s scathing interview.