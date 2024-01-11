Angus Cloud Appears Posthumously in ‘Abigail’ Trailer 6 Months After His Tragic Death

One of Angus Cloud’s final film roles is set to release this April. The trailer for the upcoming horror movie Abigail includes the late Euphoria actor in a posthumous appearance in addition to Scream franchise star Melissa Barrera, Lisa Frankenstein actress Kathryn Newton, Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito and Beauty and the Beast’s Dan Stevens.

The vampire flick is reportedly inspired by 1936’s Dracula’s Daughter and follows a group of young kidnappers who are tasked with abducting a tween ballerina named Abigail in order to earn millions of dollars. As the trailer indicates, the group must keep Abigail inside a house for 24 hours, but they don’t realize who the child really is. The teaser reveals that Abigail is really a blood-sucking vampire, hell-bent on hunting down her kidnappers for revenge.

The official logline for the film reads, “Children can be such monsters. After a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, all they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight. In an isolated mansion, the captors start to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their mounting horror, that they’re locked inside with no normal little girl.”

Production for the movie began in June 2023 and halted in July due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Angus reportedly wrapped filming his scenes before the shutdown, and the full production finished shooting in December 2023.

Angus was found deceased in his family home in Oakland, California, due to an accidental overdose from several drugs. He was 25 years old. Best known for his role as Fezco in HBO’s Euphoria, Angus’ death shocked viewers and his castmates, many of whom paid tribute to him after news of his death broke.

Zendaya shared an Instagram post in honor of Angus, writing, “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it).”

Fellow cast member Hunter Schafer also commemorated the late California native by sharing, “Angus was a sunshine. To have known his warmth, his light, and his love was nothing short of a gift. I’m so grateful to have shared so many enormous fits of laughter, so many sweet moments and the joy of getting to make something together that we loved so much.”

Angus is slated to posthumously appear in another film titled Freaky Tales, which is expected to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 18.