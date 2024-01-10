Lori Harvey Slays Tiny Blue Bikini and Belly Chain on Tropical Vacation Ahead of 27th Birthday

Two months after her split from Damson Idris, the stunning Lori Harvey took to Instagram to show off in a stunning, skin-baring look! In a carousel of photos and video you can view below, Lori, who will turn 27 on January 13, rocked a sultry blue bikini and a belly chain while immersing herself in a tropical birthday vacation. She finished the vacay outfit with wet hair, gold earrings, delicate necklaces, and a straw cowboy hat. In the first photo, Lori waded in the water while looking wistfully into the distance.

In another, she donned a breezy white coverup and held onto her hat while feeling the breeze on the beach. She also shared a gorgeous selfie and a snapshot of a refreshing beverage she enjoyed while looking out at the water. A final slide showed the stunning influencer taking a leisurely stroll along the shore. “A Capricorn in her element,” she captioned the January 10 post, alongside several vacation-themed emojis.

In the comments thread, many of Lori’s five million followers couldn’t contain themselves. “Enjoy every second!” enthused a fan, while another wrote, “Wow what a beauty,” alongside a heart eye emoji. “Just what I needed,” wrote a third. Some wondered who was behind the camera of the gorgeous photo carousel, even speculating that she could be reuniting with her ex in the romantic location.

The photos come two months after a November 7, 2023 statement confirmed that she and the British actor had split after a year of dating. “We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication,” the former couple shared in a joint statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

Lori’s red-hot romance with Damson occurred after her split from Michael B. Jordan in July of 2022.