Lori Harvey & Boyfriend Damson Idris Pack On PDA During Romantic Boat Ride In Saint-Tropez: Photos

Lori Harvey, 26, looked like she was having a great time during a vacation with her boyfriend Damson Idris this week. The beauty and the hunk were photographed showing off a lot of PDA while relaxing on a boat with some other people in Saint-Tropez while under the sun. They both wore summer-friendly outfits and sunglasses and took in the fantastic views of the clear blue water surrounding them.

Lori’s outfit included a strapless black bikini top and long multi-colored patterned skirt over a bikini bottom as her hair was pulled back into a bun. She also accessorized with jewelry, including a necklace and earrings. Damson rocked a white T-shirt and black bottoms as he helped his lady love stand up on the boat at one point.

Lori’s brothers, Wynton and Broderick Harvey Jr., were some of the others who joined the loved up couple on the boat. Lori’s parents, Steve and Marjorie Harvey, were also with them on the trip and were spotted joining them for lunch before they all headed back to their hotel. Lori and Damson donned different outfits during the lunch date, including a long white sleeveless dress and black sandals for her, and a white graphic T-shirt, matching shorts, and white sneakers for him, as they held hands.

Lori and Damson’s recent vacation comes after they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Snowfall season six premiere in Feb. The good-looking couple happily posed in front of cameras at the event as they flashed big smiles and hugged. Since then, they have been spotted together on numerous occasions and outings, looking more in love than ever.

In Apr., they enjoyed a beach getaway and she took to her Instagram story to share a photo of them resting on a lounge chair together while on a sandy area with water nearby. Back in Dec., before they confirmed their romance, Lori and Damson sparked romance rumors when they were photographed having dinner in Los Angeles, CA, but they made sure to arrive and leave separately to keep things under wraps at the time.