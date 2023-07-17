Lori Harvey & Boyfriend Damson Idris Pack On PDA During Romantic Boat Ride In Saint-Tropez: Photos

The beauty and her beau rocked stylish summer-themed outfits, including a swimsuit, while they embraced in the tropical destination and enjoyed memorable moments under the sun.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 17, 2023 10:07PM EDT
Lori Harvey, Damson Idris
View gallery
Sergio Peris-Mencheta arriving at the sixth and final season premiere of FX’s “Snowfall” held at The Ted Mann Theater on February 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. © Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com. 15 Feb 2023 Pictured: Damson Idris and Lori Harvey. Photo credit: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA943496_058.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Saint-Tropez, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* Damson Idris and Lori Harvey Bask in the Sun, Joined by Marjorie Bridges and Brothers Wynton and Broderick Jr. on their Exclusive Gulf of Saint-Tropez Retreat. Pictured: Damson Idris, Lori Harvey BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Saint-Tropez, FRANCE - Damson Idris, accompanied by girlfriend Lori Harvey, joined by her mother Marjorie Bridges and brothers Wynton and Broderick Harvey Jr., enjoy a leisurely stroll through the charming streets of Saint-Tropez. Pictured: Damson Idris, Lori Harvey, Marjorie Bridges, Steve Harvey BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Best Image / BACKGRID

Lori Harvey, 26, looked like she was having a great time during a vacation with her boyfriend Damson Idris this week. The beauty and the hunk were photographed showing off a lot of PDA while relaxing on a boat with some other people in Saint-Tropez while under the sun. They both wore summer-friendly outfits and sunglasses and took in the fantastic views of the clear blue water surrounding them.

Lori Harvey, Damson Idris
Lori and Damson on the boat. (Best Image / BACKGRID)

Lori’s outfit included a strapless black bikini top and long multi-colored patterned skirt over a bikini bottom as her hair was pulled back into a bun. She also accessorized with jewelry, including a necklace and earrings. Damson rocked a white T-shirt and black bottoms as he helped his lady love stand up on the boat at one point.

Lori Harvey, Damson Idris
Lori and Damson on their lunch date in Saint-Tropez. (Best Image / BACKGRID)

Lori’s brothers, Wynton and Broderick Harvey Jr., were some of the others who joined the loved up couple on the boat. Lori’s parents, Steve and Marjorie Harvey, were also with them on the trip and were spotted joining them for lunch before they all headed back to their hotel. Lori and Damson donned different outfits during the lunch date, including a long white sleeveless dress and black sandals for her, and a white graphic T-shirt, matching shorts, and white sneakers for him, as they held hands.

Lori and Damson’s recent vacation comes after they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Snowfall season six premiere in Feb. The good-looking couple happily posed in front of cameras at the event as they flashed big smiles and hugged. Since then, they have been spotted together on numerous occasions and outings, looking more in love than ever.

In Apr., they enjoyed a beach getaway and she took to her Instagram story to share a photo of them resting on a lounge chair together while on a sandy area with water nearby. Back in Dec., before they confirmed their romance, Lori and Damson sparked romance rumors when they were photographed having dinner in Los Angeles, CA, but they made sure to arrive and leave separately to keep things under wraps at the time.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad