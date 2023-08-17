Lori Harvey Rocks Bikini Bottoms & Crop Top For Cabo Vacation Look

Lori Harvey is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did while on a recent vacation to Cabo, Mexico. The 26-year-old posted a slideshow of photos to Instagram from her trip including one photo where she rocked orange bikini bottoms with a cropped tee.

Lori captioned the slideshow, “Living La Vida Loca ft. @yevrahswim.” In the first photo, she wore a fitted white Dior T-shirt that read, “J’Adore Dior,” in large red letters with a photo of a mermaid in the center. Lori rolled the shirt up to make it cropped and styled her top with a pair of bright orange bottoms from her swimwear brand Yevrah Swim, that had cutouts on the sides of her hips.

As if Lori’s photos couldn’t get any sexier, she showed off her incredible figure in a tiny mint-green bikini. Lori was pictured from the side while sitting down wearing the extremely low-cut, strapless bandeau top with matching high-rise cheeky bottoms. In another photo, she rocked the same suit, but this time, she stood up by the water revealing her toned abs and long, toned legs.

Lori’s outfits just kept getting better and one of our favorites was her tight white crochet mini dress. The sleeveless mini had a low, scoop neckline and fitted against her toned figure while completely sheer. She accessorized the frock with a neon yellow purse and layered necklaces. Crochet must have been the theme of Lori’s trip because she also rocked a sheer black crochet maxi dress. The skintight dress had a thigh-high slit on the side of the skirt and was cut out in the back revealing major skin. She topped her look off with black sunglasses, sandals, and a Loewe sequin straw beach bag.