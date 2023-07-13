Lori Harvey Quickly Denies Dating Quavo After They’re Spotted At Same Restaurant

Lori Harvey admitted that she’s not dating Quavo in a TikTok comment on Wednesday, July 12. After the model, 26, was spotted at the same WeHo eatery as the rapper, 32, fans began speculating that the two were there on a date. Lori left a comment on a fan’s TikTok video, who was speculating on a possible romance between the two, but she denied that they were there together.

In the video, the fan shared a screenshot of a news story that claimed that Lori was having lunch with Quavo, and another about the rapper being spotted after the outing. The fan said she was “here for it,” and a few more fans shared similar praise. Despite comments hyping Lori up, some people did say they wanted to see a photo of her and Quavo together.

Lori quickly hopped in the comment section to deny the romance rumors. “Lmao no I was having lunch with my besties who are right behind me,” Lori wrote. As Lori said, her friends are visible right behind her, and it appears that she was just enjoying a lunch date with some of her girlfriends as Quavo was at the West Hollywood restaurant at the same time.

Despite the rumors, Lori has most recently been romantically linked to Snowfall actor Damson Idris, 31, who she began dating after her split from Michael B. Jordan, 36. Lori made her red carpet debut with the British actor at the premiere of the last season of Snowfall in September. While it’s been a little while since Lori shared a photo with the Outside The Wire star, she did post a video of him giving her a sweet kiss as they enjoyed a Beyonce concert back in May.

Aside from the recent sighting at the WeHo restaurant, Lori has been having a ton of fun this summer with her gal pals. She posted an awesome TikTok video of her showing off her outfit for Michael Rubin’s white party for the Fourth of July, as she showed off her look with her famous friends Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber.