Christie Brinkley, 69, Frolics in the Ocean in a Strapless Swimsuit Ahead of Her 70th Birthday: Photo

Christie Brinkley is just weeks away from turning 70 — but that didn’t stop her from channeling her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue days in a sizzling strapless swimsuit on the beach! In a photo you can see below, the flawless model kicked her legs up as she reclined in the shallow sparkling waters of the Turks & Caicos. She held a straw sunhat and wore a chic pair of oversized shades, and absolutely slayed a white strapless one-piece swimsuit. Christie’s hair was slightly wet as she flashed her million-dollar smile. In a short clip on the next slide, she showed off the gorgeous surroundings, including a white sand beach and beautiful, cloud-dotted blue skies.

“Water, Sky, Seashells and Driftwood…a few of my favorite things,” she captioned the post, tagging @luckyhouseparrotcay. The supermodel shared the post on Tuesday, January 9 — just a week after sharing rare photos of her children, Jack Brinkley Cook, 28, Sailor Brinkley Cook, 25, and Alexa Ray Joel, 38, at a beachside New Year’s Eve party thrown by Donna Karan. It also came just weeks ahead of her milestone 70th birthday on February 2.

Christie’s nearly 1 million fans on the platform couldn’t contain themselves, and many took to the comments thread to gush over her gorgeous photo. “You are relentlessly cool @christiebrinkley,” wrote a follower, while another remarked, “I can’t believe your age!!!”

“Beautiful legs,” observed another, alongside a pointed row of flame emojis. “A vision in white,” wrote a fourth, with a fifth swooning, “You look absolutely amazing!”

Christie’s radiant appearance doesn’t come without careful consideration. She adheres to a healthy diet and works fitness into her daily routines. “I developed this theory when I became a mom,” she told Women’s Health during a 2023 interview. “It seemed like every other day there’d be an article like ‘We Thought This Item Was Healthy For You And Now We’ve Discovered It Causes Cancer,’ so I decided I just wanted to give my kids an array of colors, and I raised them all vegetarians,” she revealed of her “rainbow” diet.

And she works fitness into every little moment, including gardening and doing lunges while blow drying her hair. “It’s just such a waste of time not to,” she told the outlet. “When I’m brushing my teeth I go up and down on my toes, otherwise I could never wear heels.”