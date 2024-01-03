Christie Brinkley, 69, & Daughter Sailor, 25, Look Like Twins in Glam New Year’s Eve Beach Party Photos

Christie Brinkley, 69, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 25, could be twins in gorgeous New Year’s Eve party pics! In a January 2, 2024 Instagram post shared by the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model, the mother daughter duo snuggled up in evening gowns as fireworks exploded in the background. Christie rocked a silky red slip dress and wore her famous blonde locks down and straight around her shoulders. Sailor wore a stunning silver dress with a plunging back and wore her golden hair in soft curls.

In a fun video clip, Christie danced with pals to Michael Jackson‘s 1982 hit “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin'” as she donned a “Happy New Year” tiara. Another slide showed a sweet snapshot Christie with her son Jack Brinkley Cook, 28, and yet another was of Christie, Sailor, and Christie’s oldest daughter Alexa Ray Joel, 38, whom she welcomed with ex Billy Joel in the 80s. A final clip showed fireworks going off on the beach as Christie and her daughters were treated to a proper start to the year.

In the caption, the ageless model credited designer Donna Karan for the festivities and reminded fans to register to vote. “Happy New Year Everybody! Thank you @donnakaranthewoman for another magical New Years Eve to remember in your beautiful Sanctuary!” Christie captioned the post. “Wishing everyone health, happiness and love! And don’t forget 2024 is an election year so please make sure you re registered to vote! We’ve got to save this beautiful planet together!”

Followers in the comments thread couldn’t ignore Christie’s remarkable resemblance to Sailor. “You look like sisters!! Wishing you the happiest of new years! Keep living and loving life to the best you can be!” wrote a fan, while another remarked, “Oh that first pic is the most mother/daughter pic I’ve seen ever!!” “Happy New Year to you and your beautiful children!! I really enjoy seeing your happy faces and the fun times you have!!!” gushed a third.

Christie welcomed her two younger children with ex-husband Peter Cook, whom she was married to from 1996-2006.