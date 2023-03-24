Christie Brinkley Poses With Daughters Sailor Brinkley Cook, 24, & Alexa Ray Joel, 37, In Rare Family Photo

Sports Illustrated alum Christie Brinkley, 69, wowed her fans when she posed alongside her daughters, Sailor Brinkley Cook, 24, and Alexa Ray Joel, 37, in a modern glamour shot on Mar. 20. “I just love my ladies so much,” Sailor captioned the black-and-white snapshot on her Instagram earlier this week. In the post, Christie’s blonde mini-me took the center spot, while her older sister was on the top right. Their stunning momma posed on the left and leaned against her daughters. All three of them rocked nothing but a white button-up shirt and sexy high heels.

In the second slide, Christie’s daughter included a throwback photo of a similar photoshoot they did when the girls were younger. In that photo, the three of them wore matching outfits that featured white tank tops and white linen pants. The ladies posed with their legs bent in front of them and were placed side-by-side with each other. Soon after Sailor shared the photos with her 195K followers, many of them flooded the comments with their reactions.

“Gorgeous girls and photos!!!”, one admirer wrote, while another chimed in, “Gorgeous Mother Daughter Trio.” The 69-year-old bombshell made sure to add a sweet note as well. “I just love my babies so much,” Christie penned, while a fan replied with praise for how the National Lampoon’s Vacation actress raised them. “you raised them to have so much character. It’s not easy being the child of a celebrity and finding your own identity. They both have done so gracefully!”, the fan quipped. Further down, actress Lindsay Lohan‘s mom, Dina, reacted to the sweet photos. “Beautiful,” she wrote, along with a series of red heart emojis.

Christie welcomed her daughters during her marriages with hit singer Billy Joel, 73, and architect Peter Halsey Cook, 64. Her eldest daughter, Alexa, is the daughter of Billy, whereas, Sailor is Peter’s daughter. In addition, Christie welcomed a son, Jack Paris Brinkley Cook, 27, during her marriage to Richard Taubman, 75. Most recently, the mom-of-three took to Instagram on Feb. 5, to celebrate her birthday with her kids. “It was a very Happy Birthday! I Loved every minute if it and gobbled it all up along with my hilarious birthday cake which Jill made with two photos of me taken 50 years apart,” her caption began. “Mindy calls the cake La Piece de Resilience! swipe for Jills hilarious poem too .. I’m sorry I didn’t get pix with all my friends there but I was so thrilled to have you there and I just love all of you so much!”

Prior to becoming a mom, Christie was most known for gracing the covers of many popular magazines. Some of the covers she appeared on include for Vogue, Glamour, Sports Illustrated, PEOPLE, and more. In 2015, Christie released her book, Timeless Beauty, which offers 100 tips on beauty secrets, and more. She also headlined the hit Broadway musical Chicago in April 2011. These days, she spends her time posting many travel and outdoor selfies on her Instagram where she boasts over 841K followers. Her marriage to Peter ended in 2008 and she has not remarried since.