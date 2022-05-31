Christie Brinkley, 68, Rocks Pink Mini Dress As She Works In Her Garden: Photos

Christie Brinkley got to work on her garden in style. The 68-year-old model shared stunning Instagram shots on May 30 of herself modeling an off-the-shoulder pink mini dress in her garden at home. Christie’s chic outfit showcased her long skinny legs in spectacular fashion. She also rocked a pair of green work boots that were fitting for the gardening task.

Christie was all smiles as she struck several poses on her garden hoe, flashing her legs for the camera. She sported bright pink lipstick that matched her summer dress and donned her signature long blonde hair. “Just hoeing around the garden… I got a new cultivator,” Christie wrote in her caption, adding a few flower emojis.

The comments section of Christie’s post quickly filled up with complimentary messages from her fans. “You even look amazing when you’re gardening,” one fan wrote, while another said, “Gosh, you’re fabulous.” It’s unclear if Christie ACTUALLY gardened, or if she was just out there for her impromptu photoshoot. Either way, she makes for a gorgeous gardener.

Christie is never shy about showing off her sexy body on social media. In March, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant shared photos of herself on the Caribbean beach, taking in the bright sun at a gorgeous tropical locale. Christie stunned in a baby blue-colored one piece swimsuit that highlighted her eye-catching physique.

When she’s not modeling her sexy bikinis, Christie spends time with her kids Alexa Ray Joel, 36, Jack Paris Brinkley Cook, 26, and Sailor-Lee Brinkley Cook, 23. Around the holidays, the doting mom and all three of her children gathered together to celebrate Alexa’s 36th birthday. Alexa’s dad and Christie’s ex-husband, Billy Joel, didn’t make it to the delicious dinner, so Christie really soaked up the special time spent with her kids.