Gypsy Rose Opens Up About Not Knowing ‘What It’s Like to Live With a Man’ Before Husband Ryan Anderson

Gypsy Rose Blanchard admitted that she’s still getting used to living with her husband Ryan Anderson, after having never lived with a man before, in a new interview, published on Tuesday, January 2. After having grown up with her late mother Dee Dee Blanchard and then living in prison after her murder, Gypsy Rose, 32, revealed she still has some learning to do now that she’s out of prison.

Even though Gypsy Rose said she was excited to live with her husband after getting out of prison, she knew it would take some getting used to. “I’ve never lived with a man,” she told People. “I grew up with a mom, so I didn’t even grow up with a dad in the house. So I’m like, ‘I don’t even know what it’s like to live with a man.’”

Ryan further explained that there are a lot of elements of the world that Gypsy Rose is unfamiliar with. “Gypsy’s never been on a real date where you go and sit somewhere and eat and go to a movie or do whatever,” he said.

Gypsy Rose was released from prison on December 28. She had been sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016, after taking a plea deal for her involvement in her mother’s murder. She was released after getting parole for serving 85 percent of her sentence. After she was released, she celebrated by posting her “first selfie of freedom” on Instagram.

When Gypsy Rose was released from prison, Ryan was there to pick her up. Since her release, she’s shared a few posts on social media showing love to her hubby. The pair rang in the New Year with a sweet kiss at midnight on New Year’s Eve on Monday, January 1.

Besides the PDA posts, Gypsy Rose has also spoken about her future plans with Ryan. “We’re in love,” she told People. “It’s hard because I’m going into a new life and I’m newly married, and I’m going to have kids one day, and I’m going to have to explain to my kids why their grandmother on mommy’s side isn’t around.”