Bethenny Frankel Soaks Up the Sun in a Bikini During First Vacation of 2024

Bethenny Frankel is having a great start to 2024. The former Bravo star, 53, celebrated the new year by lounging in the sun in a sexy bikini during her tropical vacation in a January 1 Instagram post. In the first photo, Bethenny rocked a black bikini top with black and gold chain straps as she snapped a selfie with the palm trees behind her. The mom-of-one also had on a gold necklace with a circular pendant and a big black sunhat.

In the next two photos, Bethenny changed her swimsuit and wore a colorful one-piece with a cutout in the front. The podcast host sported a pair of aviator sunglasses and a straw hat with a green strip. Bethenny laid on a towel on the sand with a Bloody Mary in her hand in one photo, while in the other she stood on the beach and showed off her skinny body in her swimsuit.

Bethenny also included two scenic pictures in her vacation post. One of the snapshots featured a plate with chips, salsa and guac on the beach in front of the ocean. Bethenny’s caption read, “Rolling into 2024 lighter, brighter, more settled…whether it’s a side eye or a side boob, a new year with a cocktail matching your bathing suit 👙 means we are off to a good start #vacation #happynewyear #newyear.”

Bethenny went on her New Year’s vacation with her fiancé, Paul Bernon. While Paul didn’t appear in the above post, Bethenny did share several cute photos of the couple on their trip on December 31. Bethenny wore a sparkling silver dress with a pair of silver heels and matching jewelry. Paul, meanwhile, looked handsome in a blue sports jacket, a white button up, and beige pants.

“Just a little sparkle in paradise… Happy New Year!” Bethenny captioned the shots of her and Paul. “Whether you’re kissing someone, hugging your pet or cuddling with your pillow, all that matters is that you love yourself and it’s just one of many nights….. be present, be happy.🌴💖✨

#happynewyear #newyearseve #vacation.”

Bethenny has been dating Paul since 2018 and they got engaged in 2021. However, the SkinnyGirl founder has said that she’s in no rush to get married again. “I don’t want to build a wedding,” she told E! News in July 2023. “I love my life, I love my fiancé. He’s an amazing life partner and I don’t want to sign a contract with someone I love and I don’t want to plan a massive wedding for everybody else and not what we want,” she added.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star was previously married to Jason Hoppy from 2010 to 2012. It took almost ten years for the exes — who share daughter Bryn, 13 — to finalize their divorce.