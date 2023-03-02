Bethenny Frankel Throws Shade At Kim Kardashian’s Skincare Line: ‘It’s Not Sustaining’

In a world where the Kardashians reign supreme, Bethenny Frankel has come off quite brave, as she isn’t afraid to take a swipe at the American royal family. During a new interview with New Beauty, the former Real Housewives of New York star, 52, got candid about beauty brands started by celebrities, and while listing them, she saved her harshest judgment for Kim Kardashian’s skincare line, SKKN, which debuted in 2022.

“Look at Kim Kardashian’s SKKN,” Bethenny began. “That popped for like a moment because it was a big announcement and that’s exciting, but it’s not sustaining. You have to be able to sustain in this industry,” she claimed. Of course, the epic slam should have been expected, as the reality star kicked off the discussion by saying, “There’s so much garbage out there, especially when it comes to beauty, I just want to find what works, get out the door and get on with life.”

Notably, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs brands escaped Bethenny’s scrutiny. So did rivals Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez’s lines, Rhode and Rare Beauty, respectively. And she gave a slight compliment for Ariana Grande’s R.E.M Beauty, saying it “doesn’t have a lot of hype, but the product is good.”

Bethenny’s drag shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans, as she previously slammed Kim’s products when they first showed up on shelves. The Skinny Girl mogul shared a scathing review on her official TikTok account and called Kim’s line “impractical at best.” Along with the exorbitant price tag for the line, Bethenny also critiqued the packaging. “This is crazy, it’s gigantic how do you travel with this? If you don’t have a private plane… you have to be a billionaire to use this product, because if you don’t have a private plane, how are you traveling with this?” she said in the clip.

The skincare knock comes after Bethenny weighed in on Kim getting booed at an NFL game in October 2022. “Why is everyone surprised that @KimKardashian was booed at a football game? It’s America’s pastime. The fans are people with daughters & sons who have hope for realistic role models for their children. Football is not the superficial land of fashion. Those fans can’t be bought,” Bethenny wrote on Twitter. Ouch.

Kim has yet to publicly respond to Bethenny’s ever-increasing shade. Rest assured, however, that HollywoodLife will keep you posted if/when she does!