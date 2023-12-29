Travis Kelce Planning ‘Romantic Getaways’ in Europe for Taylor Swift on Days Off From Her Tour: Report

Travis Kelce is certainly ready for the new year. The Kansas City Chiefs star, 34, is planning several “romantic getaways” across Europe for his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, intended for her days off from her Eras Tour, according to a new report.

“He booked some very nice hotel suites and tables at great restaurants to take her on days off,” the U.S. Sun reported on December 27. “He wants to take her on romantic getaways to have her relax and go discover those nice cities and European romantic places together. He also booked tables and quick day trips to some food and wine tours, as he wants to take her to Italy’s rural side, and spend time with her in the most gorgeous vineyards and beautiful countryside spots.”

The publication reported that Travis selected an executive suite at the Hotel Principe de Savoia in Milan.

Loyal Swifties know that the “Lover” artist, 34, is scheduled to perform in Milan, Italy, in July 2024. She is kicking off the 2024 leg of her tour in Japan in February, followed by Australia, Singapore, and then she will be in Paris in March.

As for Travis’ travel plans with Taylor, the source told the publication that the football tight end picked a deluxe suite at the posh Four Seasons George V in Paris. The cost of the upscale hotel costs above $6,000 per night.

The pair recently celebrated Christmas together with their families. Taylor attended Travis’ game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Although the Chiefs lost, the Swifts and Kelces got to enjoy the holiday. Both Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, and Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce, were spotted in the stands talking and hanging out during the game. Both families even reportedly spent the merry holiday at Travis’ home in Kansas.

Since September, Taylor and Travis’ romance has continued to blossom. While both of them have prominent careers, they’ve come out to support one another whenever possible. Taylor attended several Chiefs games this past season, and Travis was seen cheering on his girlfriend at a few of her concerts.

The dynamic duo have had to manage overwhelming attention, primarily from Taylor’s fan base and from sports critics, who have claimed that the NFL frequently zoomed in on Taylor during live games. Nevertheless, neither she nor Travis let the negativity or the public frenzy affect their relationship.