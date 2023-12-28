Jennifer Lopez Sizzles in Tiny String Bikini Top & Towel in St. Barts: Photos

Winter is in full swing and stars like Jennifer Lopez, 54, are fleeing to warmer climates! The Marry Me actress was photographed enjoying a getaway in St. Barts on December 27 and turned heads in her beach attire. For J.Lo’s stroll on the beach, she rocked a white string bikini top and a pink towel wrapped around her waist.

Of course, Jennifer made sure to accessorize her bikini with a few beach essentials. In the photos (seen here), the brunette bombshell added a wide-brim sunhat, oversized sunglasses, and a few gold bracelets to her ensemble. J.Lo was also spotted wearing her giant diamond wedding ring given to her by her hubby, Ben Affleck. While she enjoyed her vacation, the mother-of-two was seemingly still plugged in and was spotted chatting on the phone with her wired headphones in.

Soon after the photos of her bikini moment in St. Barts landed on social media, a few of Jennifer’s fans took to the comments to react. “Bummer, I’m not there as usual,” one admirer joked, while another tweeted, “Wow @JLo is so beautiful.” Meanwhile, a separate fan couldn’t help but call Jennifer’s look “Effortlessly chic.” J.Lo was seemingly sans Ben during her R&R moment, as he was not pictured by her side that afternoon.

It has been a few months since Jennifer has been spotted in a bikini, as the winter months loomed in. Prior to her island getaway, Jennifer took to Instagram to showoff her pink one piece swimsuit over the Fourth of July weekend. “Hope everyone had a great holiday weekend filled with love, family, friends and fun,” she captioned the sexy carousel of poolside photos at the time. She completed her plunging swimsuit with gold hoop earrings and a matching gold nameplate necklace.

Most recently, Bennifer went viral online after the Gone Girl star was pictured checking his phone during a make out session with J.Lo on December 21. The duo was photographed shopping at Maxfield in West Hollywood just days before Christmas when the PDA moment took place. Jennifer was photographed packing on the PDA with her man, meanwhile he was tuned into his smartphone. A few days prior, Jennifer stunned in a sequined green gown while hosting her Christmas party and singing holiday classics at home.