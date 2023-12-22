Ben Affleck Checks His Phone While Passionately Kissing Jennifer Lopez During Christmas Shopping Trip

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez stole a kiss from hubby Ben Affleck just as he looked down at his phone in a sweet new set of photos. The power couple was spotted shopping at upscale Maxfield in West Hollywood on Thursday, December 21, when Jennifer reached up for the sweetest and most affectionate kiss. The Marry Me star, 54, rocked a chic animal print jacket over a black turtleneck and a pair of black pants for the outing, accessorizing with a black Hermes Birkin bag and black boots. She finished the look with simple gold hoop earrings, and pulled her light brunette locks into a sleek ponytail.

Ben, 51, wore a black coat and black pants while puckering up with his wife of over a year [see pics here via Daily Mail.] Along for the outing were Ben’s mom, Christopher Anne Boldt, and Jennifer’s mom, Guadalupe Rodrí­guez. Absent from photos of the happy family outing were J Lo’s twins Max and Emme, 15, and Ben’s kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet, 18; Seraphina, 14; and Samuel, 11

Jennifer’s mom hasn’t been shy about her approval of Ben and Jen’s reunion after their previous engagement ended in 2004. As J Lo was being interviewed on the Today show in May, Guadalupe couldn’t help but interrupt with her thoughts. “I knew that you would always get back together — because I prayed for 20 years,” she said off-camera as Savannah Guthrie conducted the interview.

When asked about the comment days later, Jennifer laughed. “It’s so funny, she never said that to me,” the hitmaker told ET. “We never spoke about it.” Still, the mom of two (and stepmom of three) admitted her mother had always liked the Air actor. “She really loved him when we were together before,” she explained.

Ben and Jennifer married in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in July of 2022, followed by a lavish celebration with family and friends at Ben’s Georgia estate in August of 2022.