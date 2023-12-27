‘RHOC’ Alum Alexis Bellino Receives Promise Ring from Shannon Beador’s Ex John Janssen

Alexis Bellino got a promise ring from boyfriend John Janssen on Christmas. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 46, took to Instagram on December 25 to show off her new gold ring and gush over her man, who used to date Alexis’ former co-star Shannon Beador.

“Words cannot. Actions do. I will no longer feel guilty. I will not apologize. Love will create its own story. I love you Johnny J 🎄♥️,” Alexis wrote in her caption. She also included the hashtags “love wins,” “not engaged,” and “promised.”

The next day, Alexis made her relationship with John Instagram official by posting two photos of the couple. “Johnny J, let everyone talk. But you have shown me love that I’ve never known. I love you ❤️,” Alexis wrote. The Bravo alum turned off the comments on both posts.

Alexis and her new man first sparked romance rumors on November 18 when they were photographed having dinner at The Quiet Woman restaurant in Corona Del Mar, CA. A few days later, on November 21, Alexis seemingly denied the rumors with an Instagram post. On December 5, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair are dating and have been spending “a lot of time” together.

“Currently, they’re not using labels like boyfriend or girlfriend, but they’ve been spending a lot of time together and have been enjoying learning about each other” a source told the publication. “The two have been supportive companions as they navigate newly single life. This common background paired with a mutual attraction has made it easy for Alexis and John to form a natural connection.”

As fans know, Shannon, 59, dated John from 2019 until their split in late 2022. Shannon reacted to Alexis and John’s relationship for the first time in an interview with E! News on December 6.

“I’m not going to lie, I’ve been hurt,” Shannon said. “I’ve been hurt a lot in the last couple of weeks because, No. 1, John said that he didn’t want to be in the public eye, and he’s thrust himself more into the public eye at this point,” Shannon continued. “So, I’m quite confused about that.”

Alexis was previously married to Jim Bellino, who sued Shannon and her co-star Tamra Judge for defamation in 2018. After the couple divorced, Alexis got engaged to Drew Bohn, but they broke up in September 2023. Alexis has three children with her ex-husband.