Reese Witherspoon Slays in a White Swimsuit While Relaxing on Mexican Vacation

Reese Witherspoon slayed in a white swimsuit while vacationing in Mexico on December 26. The Big Little Lies actress, 47, was photographed in Cabo San Lucas the day after Christmas and had a big smile on her face as she enjoyed the sunshine in her sexy swimwear. Reese had on a one-piece white bathing suit and a large straw hat in photos obtained by Page Six. The mother-of-three rocked a gold bracelet and several neckless while seemingly going makeup-free in the warm weather.

It’s unclear when Reese arrived in Mexico for her holiday vacation. The Oscar winner appeared to celebrate Christmas at home with her family in her Instagram post that she shared December 25. Reese’s daughter Ava Phillippe, 24, her son Tennessee Toth, 11, and her nieces Abby Witherspoon and Draper Witherspoon were all at Reese’s holiday celebration. “Merry Christmas from my family to Yours ❤️💫🎄,” Reese captioned her post.

This was the first Christmas that Reese celebrated since her split from ex-husband Jim Toth, 53, earlier this year. The former couple announced they were going their separate ways after 12 years of marriage via Instagram on March 24.

“We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they told their social media followers. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.” Their statement continued, “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

Reese and Jim finalized their divorce in August 2023. They both signed a prenup agreement at the time of their 2011 nuptials and reportedly “agreed” to the terms, per The Blast. The exes also reportedly set a custody agreement for their son Tennessee, who was born in 2012.

Reese has now been divorced two times. She was previously married to fellow actor Ryan Phillippe, 49. They met on the set of Cruel Intentions and got married in 1999, but they separated seven years later and finalized their divorce in 2008. Reese has two children with Ryan: son Deacon Phillippe, 20, and daughter Ava.