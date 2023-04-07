Ava Phillippe, 23, Looks Even More Like Reese Witherspoon With New Bangs: Before & After Photos

Ava Phillippe showed off her natural beauty and fans couldn’t help but point out how much she looks like her famous mom, Reese Witherspoon, once again! Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, the gorgeous blonde showed off her new blunt bang hairstyle with a daisy headband in tact, as she captioned the photo carousal, “it isn’t all daisy chains and pretty words…but some of it is 🌼.” Of course, it’s easy to compare Ava’s look with Reese’s when the 23 year old had posted a gorgeous birthday photo of her mom just a few weeks prior!

Although the mother-daughter similarities are undeniable and comparisons have followed Ava — and her brother Deacon — for most of her life, one fan found Ava resembling her and Deacon’s famous father, Ryan Phillippe. “I used to think you looked exactly like your mom…but this pic is all Ryan,” wrote xo_jamieynot in Ava’s comment section.

The stunning photo was another reminder of how the Hollywood royal has been enjoying an incredible year. Although it didn’t quite start off that way, as Ava kicked off her 2023 off with a trip to the emergency room! On New Year’s Eve , Ava revealed she had a bit of an accident while walking about and injured her foot. “Starting the new year off with a bang…well, more like a *pop*…in my ankle,” she wrote alongside a snap of herself in the hospital. “All because my clumsy self tried to hop over a (very large) rain puddle in heels. 🙃​​​​​​​​.”

Meanwhile, both Reese and Ryan are clearly proud of their beautiful brood, as they love to gush over the kids for their birthdays. The exes reunited to celebrate Deacon’s 18th birthday, sharing snaps of the family-filled event to Instagram. Ryan captioned a few, “Happy 18th birthday to our gorgeous, smart, talented, and caring son. You are a true light in this world and are so loved by all who know you. We are lucky to be your mom and dad.” A year earlier, the Sweet Home Alabama star paid an amazing tribute to Ava by sharing a gorgeous snap of her girl. “Happy Birthday to my sweet little girl…excuse me… I mean my adult daughter!!!” Reese captioned the pic. “Words can’t describe how proud I am of you. You have grown into an extraordinary person who cares so much about the world around her. I am so lucky to have you light up my life. I love you, Ava!! @avaphillippe #thisis22”