Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava, 23, Visits The ER For The New Year: Photo

Ava Phillippe kicked off her 2023 off with a trip to the emergency room! The 23-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe took to her Instagram on New Year’s Eve to reveal she had a bit of an accident while walking about and injured her foot. “Starting the new year off with a bang…well, more like a *pop*…in my ankle,” she wrote alongside a snap of herself in the hospital. “All because my clumsy self tried to hop over a (very large) rain puddle in heels. 🙃​​​​​​​​.”

“I will definitely be adding ‘be gentler with my body’ to my list of new year’s resolutions!” she continued. “Feel free to share what you’re looking forward to in the new year or any resolutions you may have in the comments. I would love to read them while keeping my ankle propped up in bed! ​​​​​​​Wishing peace, love, & good health for all of you in 2023.”

Meanwhile, both Reese and Ryan are clearly proud of their beautiful brood, which includes their and son Deacon, as they recently gushed over the kids for their birthdays. The exes reunited to celebrate Deacon’s 18th birthday, sharing snaps of the family-filled event to Instagram. Ryan captioned a few, “Happy 18th birthday to our gorgeous, smart, talented, and caring son. You are a true light in this world and are so loved by all who know you. We are lucky to be your mom and dad.” Posting a different set of photos to her own account, Reese wrote, “My heart is bursting with pride about the young man he is becoming. Happy 18th Birthday Deacon! I love you to the moon around the sun and all the stars.”

A month earlier, the Sweet Home Alabama star paid an amazing tribute to Ava on her birthday by sharing a gorgeous snap of her girl. “Happy Birthday to my sweet little girl…excuse me… I mean my adult daughter!!!” Reese captioned the pic. “Words can’t describe how proud I am of you. You have grown into an extraordinary person who cares so much about the world around her. I am so lucky to have you light up my life. I love you, Ava!! @avaphillippe #thisis22”