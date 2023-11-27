Ryan Phillippe Shares Rare Photos of Daughter Kai, 12, for Thanksgiving

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Ryan Phillippe, 49, shared a rare glimpse of his daughter Kai, 12, in a new Instagram post. The actor included various photos and video clips of him and his youngest child, whom he shares with Alexis Knapp, as well as three of his nieces spending Thanksgiving weekend together. They all rode in a car (Kai sat in the backseat middle) and took part in different activities during the fun time.

“Had the BEST Thanksgiving wknd w these lil beauties,” the proud dad and uncle wrote in the caption. “Sawyer, Ever, Kai & Isla. Pizza was had, Elf was watched, Young Sheldon was binged(along w teen romance anime).”

“Boba was had, boardwalk shopping, cooking of pancakes was attempted, and we found some fake snow,” he continued before concluding with, “+ the eagles beat buffalo in OT and moved to 10-1, but I think that only mattered to me” while adding a smiley face emoji.

Ryan’s latest post is a bit of a surprise considering how little he posts of Kai. The White Squall star tends to like to keep his kids’ lives as private as possible. In addition to Kai, he is the father of daughter Ava, 24, and son Deacon, 20, both of whom he shares with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon. The former lovebirds were married from 1999 until 2008.

Ryan and Reese made headlines back in April, when they reunited to celebrate Deacon’s album release party. They both posed with the young talent at the bash and their daughter Ava also happily joined. According to photos that Ryan posted about the event, he seemed to give a speech into a microphone at one point, and beamed with pride. “Awesome night w family & friends celebrating the release of, “A New Earth” by @deaconphillippe !!,” he wrote in the caption.

Before Deacon’s album event, Ryan and Reese also reunited on several other occasions having to do with their kids, including Deacon’s 2022 high school graduation. The ex-spouses flashed smiles as they posed on each side of their son, who held up his diploma, in one sweet family photo.