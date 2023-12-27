Nick Cannon’s Gets Hilarious Board Game With References to His 12 Children From Bre Tiesi

Game night is going to be great at the Cannon household! Bre Tiesi revealed the awesome present that she gave Nick Cannon for Christmas on her Instagram Story. The Selling Sunset star, 32, posted a photo revealing that she’d gotten the comedian, 43, a custom-made Monopoly game, made out to be “Cannonopoly.” Bre was clearly excited to give the present to Nick. “My favorite gift I’ve given,” she wrote alongside the photo of the game in an Instagram Story.

The game included a drawing of Nick above the title of the game, with all of his 12 kids, including the son he shares with Bre, Legendary Love. In addition to the art with the many kids, Bre also included a few other nods to the other women that the Wild N’ Out host has fathered children with. Some of the spaces on the box are labeled Alyssa Scott and Abby De La Rosa, who are two more mothers to some of Nick’s kids.

Besides revealing the board game, Bre also posted a series of cute photos of herself with Nick and Legendary for Christmas. In the photos, they wore two matching sets of red, plaid pajamas with a beautiful Christmas tree, stockings, and gifts under the tree. Both parents doted over their son. “Wishing you a Merry Christmas filled with love. May this season bring you happiness and beautiful memories. Enjoy and cherish every moment! It all goes by too fast!” she wrote in the caption. Nick had also posted a few more photos with some of his other children in a Christmas post.

It seems like Nick and Bre had a very merry Christmas, and the Selling Sunset star has opened up about her relationship status with the comic quite a few times over the past year. “I love Nick. I’m happy with my relationship, however that is, and like, if I date, I date,” she said. “I mean, I do what I want to do, but I still would never disrespect Nick. I just wouldn’t.”