Cardi B Reveals Kulture & Wave’s Extravagant Hello Kitty & Baby Shark Christmas Trees

Cardi B gave her children Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2, their own Christmas trees that she showed to her fans on December 24. The rapper, 31, took a video of the two trees that she decorated for each of her children that she shares with Offset, who she recently split from after six years of marriage.

First, Cardi showed off Kulture’s tree that was decorated with Hello Kitty ornaments. “This is my daughter’s Christmas tree,” the mom-of-two said. “Hello Kitty. The kids are obsessed with her.”

Cardi then walked over to show Wave’s Christmas tree with blue decorations. “This is my son’s Christmas tree,” she said. “It’s Baby Shark-themed.” There were tons of gifts underneath both of Cardi’s kids’ trees.

Cardi and Offset, 32, seemingly spent Christmas apart following their breakup. The “WAP” artist announced that she was single on December 10 after she and Offset unfollowed each other on Instagram, and she shared a message about “outgrowing relationships” via her Instagram Stories. Cardi confirmed the split rumors on an Instagram Live and admitted she was “afraid” to tell her fans the news. “The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind,” she also said. “But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign.”

As fans know, the rappers have had an up-and-down relationship since they got married in 2017. They split for the first time in 2018 after Kulture was born. Offset admitted to cheating on Cardi and offered her a public apology, and she decided to take him back. In 2020, Cardi filed for divorce and noted in her court filing that “there are no prospects for a reconciliation.” However, the stars managed to patch up their marriage and they called off their divorce. They welcomed son Wave in September 2021.

After their latest breakup made headlines, PEOPLE reported that Cardi and Offset were “tumultuous” throughout their entire romance. “They’ve broken up and gotten back together and broken up again way more than the public has seen,” the source claimed. However, the insider did add that the former lovebirds “had really good times together” when they were a couple.