Gabby Barrett Refuses to Sing Duets With Male Singers: ‘I’m Not Going to Jeopardize My Marriage’

Image Credit: Christopher Victorio/Shutterstock

Gabby Barrett revealed that she won’t sing love songs with male singers in a new interview. The “Cowboy Back” singer, 23, admitted that she won’t accept male duets out of respect for her husband, Cade Foehner, 27. In fact, she admitted that she’s turned down “large song opportunities” for duets with men, because of her commitment to her husband.

Gabby opened up about her reason for not singing duets with men during an appearance on the Unexpected podcast, hosted by Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney’s wife Hannah, on Monday, December 18. “I listen to what he has to say and I think he deserves that,” she said, via Life and Style. “There’s been songs that are just not appropriate to sing wording-wise.”

The “Growin’ Up Raising You” singer admitted that some of the songs that she’s turned down are “love songs that are really intimate.” Gabby continued and said that when an artist accepts a song there’s often much more than just singing together that goes with the interviews. “When you accept a song, there’s that goes along with it, that you could sing it on award shows together, you might be doing interviews together,” she said. “What does that look like on the stage? What does that dynamic look like?”

Gabby explained that Cade’s feelings are a huge factor in why she won’t take those duets. “If I’m singing with another man, is that going to make my husband uncomfortable? Probably,” she said. “I respect [Cade] and love him so much that I’m not going to jeopardize my marriage to do a duet with somebody, you know. Like, I care about this a lot more and I pray and hope and know that God will bless my efforts in trying to keep my marriage straight, and not just for a duet or whatever it is.”

Gabby and Cade first met while competing on season 16 of American Idol. In the interview, she also opened up about how they met and how quickly their relationship progressed. The pair have been married since October 2019, and they have two kids together with a third on the way. Cade also plays guitar in his wife’s live band.