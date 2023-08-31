Gabby Barrett Pregnant: ‘American Idol’ Alum Expecting Baby #3 With Husband Cade Foehner

Surprise! Gabby Barrett is pregnant again! The 23-year-old announced on August 30 that she’s expecting her third child with husband Cade Foehner. Gabby and Cade shared the news via Instagram. “SWIPE for a surprise #livingthedream,” they captioned their post.

In the first picture, Cade can be seen sweetly kissing Gabby’s cheek as they sit on stage together with a black box in front of them. In the next slide, the box includes the words “Baby #3.”

The couple also included a video of Gabby using an ultrasound machine bed. “The Good Ones” singer’s tiny baby bump could be seen as she used the machine to locate her little one. “There she is,” Gabby whispers as she listens to her daughter’s heartbeat.

The Barrett-Foehner household is going to be a busy one. Gabby and Cade’s third child will join 10-month-old Augustine Boone and 2-year-old Baylah May.

Gabby and Cade met while competing on American Idol season 16. Neither of them won the competition, but they did find true love. In March 2019, they announced their engagement. The couple married months later in October 2019. Gabby has quickly risen through the ranks of the country music world, and Cade has always been by her side.

For Father’s Day, Gabby honored her husband with a sweet message. “Happy Fathers Day to you my dear. @cadefoehner You are crucial to our family, & I am beyond thankful to watch you love our kids the way you do,” she wrote on Instagram.

Gabby and Cade have chosen to mostly keep their children out of the spotlight. They do not post their children’s faces on social media. Baylah and Augustine were featured in Gabby’s “Glory Days” music video, but their faces weren’t shown. In January 2022, Gabby addressed her and Cade’s decision to not show their daughter’s face.

“For the people constantly commenting on Baylah’s face being blocked out of pictures, she is our daughter,” Gabby wrote on her Instagram Story. “We will not purposefully take pictures with her face in them because we keep her face identity private.”