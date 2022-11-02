Gabby Barrett’s Baby Born: ‘American Idol’ Alum Welcomes 2nd Child With Cade Foehner

Country singer Gabby Barrett, 22, recently gave birth to her baby boy, named Augustine Boone Foehner, on Oct. 27, 2022, as she announced on her Instagram on Nov. 3. She shared a photo of Augustine with his big sis, Baylah, to make the announcement. “Soaking up the newborn days with baby brother,” the caption read. “What a precious gift from our Lord!” She also revealed the correct pronunciation of her son’s name: UH-GUS-TIN.

This is Gabby’s second child with husband Cade Foehner, who she met while they were both contestants on American Idol in 2018. Gabby ultimately finished in third place, and went on to be one of this generation’s hottest country stars. The couple’s first baby, a little girl named Baylah May Foehner, was born in January of 2021. In a heartwarming interview with Leading Ladies Live, Gabby revealed that Baylah was more than excited to become a big sister. Looks like her wish just came true!

Gabby announced her second pregnancy on her Instagram on May 8 by sharing a video clip of her sonogram. “My son. Another LIFE we get to love and cherish. Happy Mothers Day,” she excitedly captioned.

The birth of Gabby’s son comes after the pregnant singer and her husband took the stage at the American Idol Season 20 finale. There, she rocked her baby bump in an all black outfit while singing her newest hit “Pick Me Up.” Cade then sweetly joined her while harmonizing and playing guitar.

As for Gabby’s growing family, she revealed in an EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW with HollywoodLife that she knew she wanted to be a mother from a young age. “I definitely know that I want to be a younger mom per se. I don’t want to wait until I’m 30 to have kids,” she said.