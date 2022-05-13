Gabby Barrett Reveals How Daughter, 1, Feels About Becoming A Big Sister

Gabby Barrett‘s little girl is ready to be a big sister! The singer announced her second pregnancy via Instagram in May, and shared some adorable details about how her 1-year-old daughter Baylah May is preparing for the baby’s arrival.

“She’s very sweet about her babies and baby dolls already,” Gabby told Audacy’s Leading Ladies Live. “She puts them to sleep all the time, she’ll hold them like she’s putting them to sleep. It is the sweetest thing. Give them their pacifier, and she does give my belly kisses and stuff. I don’t think she understands there’s a baby in the belly, but she’s very sweet about it.”

This is the American Idol star’s second child with her husband Cade Foehner, who took to his own Instagram account to celebrate Gabby’s pregnancy with a heartwarming post. “Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing, strong, and fruitful Bride! @gabbybarrett_ She is currently carrying another precious life made in the image of God,” he captioned under a video of a moving ultrasound. “A son to bear our name into the next generation. Our children will rise up and call her blessed, this husband also, praises her. Proverbs 31:28.”

View Related Gallery Gabby Barrett & Cade Foehner Cade Foehner and Gabby Barrett 52nd Annual CMA Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, USA - 14 Nov 2018 Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner 2022 CMT Music Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, Tennessee, USA - 11 Apr 2022

The announcement comes after the birth of their daughter Baylah May, who the couple welcomed in January of 2021. Looks like the three could all not be more excited to welcome a new addition to the family!

The “I Hope” singer disclosed in an exclusive interview with Hollywoodlife before her daughter was born that she always planned on having children. “I knew from a young age, I always definitely wanted to be a mom,” she said. “I always loved playing with baby dolls and babysitting. I used to babysit all the time when I was in middle school and high school.”

Her wish came true, as Gabby is now a dedicated mother. She honored her daughter by posting an adorable photo with her, Cade, and Baylah May at a Disney theme park in January, with Baylah May’s face covered for privacy reasons.

“Happy 1st birthday to my heart. My precious little girl. My daughter. It’s not possible to explain in words the love a mother has for her child. But being a parent, has made me appreciate my mother and father a whole lot more for what they did for my siblings and I. I will defend and protect you always. My number one goal in this life does not have to do with singing/entertaining, but raising a God fearing Christian, who loves Christ more than her mom and dad could ever. Praise God for you my love, and for motherhood. Mama & Dada love you always,” the post read.