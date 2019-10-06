Cade Foehner & Gabby Barrett Marry In Texas: See Pics Of Her Gorgeous Off-The-Shoulder Gown

‘American Idol’ love birds Cade Foehner and Gabby Barrett have finally tied the knot. The sweethearts wed on Oct. 5 and announced the happy news on social media the morning after.

Congratulations are in order for American Idol sweethearts Cade Foehner, 23, and Gabby Barrett, 19. The happy couple wed in an intimate setting in Garrison, Texas on Oct. 5. The couple revealed the news on their respective Instagram pages the morning after. In a photo posted on their accounts, they gazed lovingly at each other while Gabby looked exquisite in an off-the-shoulder lace, ivory gown. Her blonde hair was pulled up into an elegant chignon. You can see the gorgeous pic HERE.

“Officially a Mrs. 💗💍,” Gabby captioned her Instagram post. Meanwhile, Cade gushed on his page, “I made her a Foehner. 🤵🏻 Baby, we did it.” The couple tied the knot in Garrison, Texas in front of just 100 guests, according to PEOPLE, which broke the news. Speaking of the “rustic” wedding, Gabby told the outlet, “The venue is in a neat little private area down some dirt roads, which totally fits our style.” Their friend – Counting On star Jeremy Vuolo (who is married to Jinger Duggar) – officiated the wedding for the couple who met on American Idol when they both competed on the show in 2018.

The fact that the Duggars attended the wedding should be no surprise to HollywoodLife readers. Cade gave us a hint that Jeremy and Jinger would be there in an EXCLUSIVE interview last month. He told us that the pastor would be “a part of the wedding.” Meanwhile fellow American Idol contestant Caleb Lee Hutchinson, 20, was a groomsman.

Speaking about his nuptials, Cade told us in September, “It’s not going to be a big wedding. I’ve heard a lot of people, I guess speculating, and people tell me that it’s going to be a huge wedding in L.A., and there’s going to be helicopters, and security, and all that stuff. And I was like, ‘That’s ridiculous. No, it’s not.’ It’s going to be a small, kind of intimate, setting wedding. So it’s not going to be anything like a big blowout or anything, because we’re just trying to have family, family friends mainly. [That] is the main goal with that, just to share our love with our loved ones.” It looks like the newlyweds got exactly what they wanted!