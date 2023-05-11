Gabby Barrett Slays In Dramatic Black Velvet Cape Dress At 2023 ACM Awards: Photos

Gabby Barrett looked gorgeous at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas at the Ford Center on May 11, 2023, when she wore. The 23-year-old brought the drama to the red carpet when she wore a skintight black velvet dress with a massive black cape attached.

Gabby’s spaghetti strap black dress was ruched on the chest and had a cinched-in waist while handles gloves with long, voluminous capes attached flowed all around her. As for her glam, she had her light brown hair down and parted in the middle while pin-straight. A subtle metallic silver smokey eye with long lashes and a matte nude lip tied her look together.

Gabby opted for minimal makeup letting her outfit speak for itself. Gabby was joined by her husband, Cade Foehner, and the couple looked amazing after giving birth to their second child, baby boy Augustine Boone Foehner, on October 27, 2022. Augustine is joined by his older sister, Baylah, and the couple announced the birth of their son with an Instagram post of their two kids captioned, “Soaking up the newborn days with baby brother. What a precious gift from our Lord!”

Gabby’s outfit was a total 180 from her outfit at last year’s show when she wore a bright red plunging dress with a black latex bodysuit beneath. Gabby’s long-sleeve red dress featured sharp, exaggerated shoulders with a black leather turtleneck and a plunging slit on the side that started all the way at the top of her chest. Beneath the red dress, she wore a skintight black latex bodysuit that highlighted her toned legs and she accessorized with a pair of pointed-toe black pumps.