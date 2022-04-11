See Pics

Gabby Barrett Rocks Leather Pants Ahead Of CMT Awards Performance

John Amis/AP/Shutterstock
Maren Morris arrives at the CMT Music Awards, at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn 2022 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals, Nashville, United States - 11 Apr 2022
Cade Foehner, left, and Gabby Barrett arrive at the CMT Music Awards, at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn 2022 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals, Nashville, United States - 11 Apr 2022
Gayle King 2022 CMT Music Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, Tennessee, USA - 11 Apr 2022
Carly Pearce 2022 CMT Music Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, Tennessee, USA - 11 Apr 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Ahead of her performance at the 2022 CMT Awards, Gabby Barrett walked the red carpet in a gorgeous ensemble.

Gabby Barrett came to slay at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 11! The gorgeous country singer was added as a last minute performer to the show on April 8, and she did not disappoint with her red carpet look. While walking the carpet with hubby, Cade Foehner, Gabby wore a pair of skintight black leather pants, which she paired with a white, belted top.

gabby barrett cmt awards 2022
Gabby Barrett at the CMT Awards. (John Amis/AP/Shutterstock)

To complete her look, the former American Idol contestant rocked pointy-toed, black pumps. Her hair was dark brown and styled in loose curls with a side part. Meanwhile, Cade looked quite handsome himself in a dark grey suit jacket and black shirt. Gabby and Cade are parents to a one-year-old baby girl, but they were able to get out of the house for date night at the Nashville-based award show.

In addition to performing at the CMT Awards, Gabby is also nominated for Female Video of the Year for her song “Footprints on the Moon.” She’s up against some of the fiercest ladies in country music for the honor, with Brandi Carlile, Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert and Tenille Arts rounding out the category. In 2020, Gabby won her first CMT Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year for “I Hope,” and she took home Female Video of the Year in 2021 for “The Good Ones.”

Related Gallery

Hottest CMT Awards Looks Of All-Time: Photos Of Kelsea Ballerini & More

Kelsea Ballerini CMT Music Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, Tennessee, USA - 09 Jun 2021
Lindsay Ell CMT Music Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, Tennessee, USA - 09 Jun 2021
Carrie Underwood CMT Music Awards, Arrivals, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, USA - 05 Jun 2019 Wearing Michael Cinco, Shoes by Rene Caovilla Wearing Michael Cinco, Shoes by Rene Caovilla

gabby barrett cade foehner
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner at the CMT Awards. (John Amis/AP/Shutterstock)

Gabby was a contestant on American Idol in 2018, but didn’t release her debut single, “I Hope,” until the following year. It got her a record deal, and the song eventually went to No. 1 at country radio and on the Billboard country charts. Her follow-up single, “The Good Ones,” earned Gabby similar success. Her debut album, Goldmine, came out in June 2020.

Amidst all of her success, Gabby was tapped to co-host the ACM Awards with Dolly Parton and Jimmie Allen in March. She slayed in her role as host of the show, and even took the stage to perform. Things are just getting better and better for Gabby!