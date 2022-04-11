Gabby Barrett Rocks Leather Pants Ahead Of CMT Awards Performance

Ahead of her performance at the 2022 CMT Awards, Gabby Barrett walked the red carpet in a gorgeous ensemble.

Gabby Barrett came to slay at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 11! The gorgeous country singer was added as a last minute performer to the show on April 8, and she did not disappoint with her red carpet look. While walking the carpet with hubby, Cade Foehner, Gabby wore a pair of skintight black leather pants, which she paired with a white, belted top.

To complete her look, the former American Idol contestant rocked pointy-toed, black pumps. Her hair was dark brown and styled in loose curls with a side part. Meanwhile, Cade looked quite handsome himself in a dark grey suit jacket and black shirt. Gabby and Cade are parents to a one-year-old baby girl, but they were able to get out of the house for date night at the Nashville-based award show.

In addition to performing at the CMT Awards, Gabby is also nominated for Female Video of the Year for her song “Footprints on the Moon.” She’s up against some of the fiercest ladies in country music for the honor, with Brandi Carlile, Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert and Tenille Arts rounding out the category. In 2020, Gabby won her first CMT Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year for “I Hope,” and she took home Female Video of the Year in 2021 for “The Good Ones.”

Gabby was a contestant on American Idol in 2018, but didn’t release her debut single, “I Hope,” until the following year. It got her a record deal, and the song eventually went to No. 1 at country radio and on the Billboard country charts. Her follow-up single, “The Good Ones,” earned Gabby similar success. Her debut album, Goldmine, came out in June 2020.

Amidst all of her success, Gabby was tapped to co-host the ACM Awards with Dolly Parton and Jimmie Allen in March. She slayed in her role as host of the show, and even took the stage to perform. Things are just getting better and better for Gabby!