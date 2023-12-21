Kim Kardashian Hilariously Reveals Chocolate-Filled Bathtub in New Video: ‘Crazy’

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Nothing says Christmas like a chocolate-filled bathtub! Kim Kardashian, 43, shared a new video of her lavish bathroom and showed off her bathtub full of chocolate and Christmas candy. The SKIMS co-founder shared the video via her Instagram Story as well as her TikTok account and sent fans into a frenzy with the “Willy Wonka” inspired bathroom. Kim’s bathroom was covered in candy including Hershey’s kisses shaped into a heart, along with the candies spelling out “ELF.”

“I walked into my bathroom and what do I see here? The elves left a mess and made Charlie and the Chocolate Factory over here,” she explained in the clip. “The note in the kitchen said they couldn’t find the mugs, so the hot chocolate is in the bathtub.” The Kardashians star went on to call the prank “crazy” and even ran the bathwater to prove that it was chocolate inside of the tub. Later, Kim shared a separate video via TikTok, which featured elves and marshmallows inside the tub.

In the note featured in the TikTok video, Kim’s four children politely asked their momma to “help us clean up!” Soon after Kim shared the videos online, many of her fans took to the comments to react. “Imagine filling the bath with chocolate imagine cleaning that up!!!” one admirer joked, while another added, “I need me a North [West] to up my Elf game. My kids would think she’s fabulous.” Meanwhile, a third fan couldn’t help but praise Kim’s 10-year-old for keeping her mom entertained. “I love how North makes Kim lighten up and loosen up!” they gushed.

Kim’s kiddos have certainly been in the holiday spirit this month, as North took to her TikTok on December 9 to share a series of videos of herself dancing in a Christmas-themed outfit. For the dancing clips, Kim’s eldest daughter rocked a red Christmas sweater with a Santa Clause on it. She added red and green bows to her raven-hued tresses and plaid PJ pants to complete her look. North danced along to several holiday hits including “Candy Cane Lane” and “Last Christmas.”

Just last week, North was spotted at Disneyland with her father, Kanye West, 46, and his wife, Bianca Censori. In the photos, which can be seen here, Northie held hands with her dad’s new leading lady as they made their way through the park. For the outing at the theme park, Ye’s daughter rocked a black t-shirt with Tupac Shakur on it, along with black pants. Meanwhile, Bianca sent fans online into a frenzy with her white skin-tight body suit and yellow boots. Kim and the rapper were married from 2014 until they finalized their divorce in 2022.