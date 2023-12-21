Taylor Swift’s Pal Keleigh Sperry Reveals Truth About Taylor’s Gorgeous Ring That Sparked Rumors

Image Credit: Javier Vicencio/Eyepix Group/Shutterstock/Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Keleigh Sperry is setting the record straight about her friend Taylor Swift’s new ring. The “Anti-Hero” singer showed off a beautiful new ring on December 14, and it quickly sparked rumors about its meaning. Some gemologists immediately began to comment on the significance of the stone, and some of them speculated that the gem was actually Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce’s birthstone. While it’s certainly a gorgeous ring, Keleigh has set the record straight on where the ring came from: from her.

Keleigh, who starred in Taylor’s video for “I Bet You Think About Me,” posted a photo of the ring on her Instagram Story. The photo was a close-up look of the ring in a jewelry box. She also took a swipe at different outlets reporting on the ring. “Love this ring I had made for my friend, she’s bejeweled,” she wrote. “So to all the media outlets and Melissa at deux moi here ya go!”

Keleigh posted the ring was actually a gift from her to Taylor. pic.twitter.com/haz5yaj2cH — sarah (@tayvischarm) December 21, 2023

🚨| Taylor Swift’s reaction to receiving a ring as a birthday gift from Keleigh Teller! pic.twitter.com/RQml7b4K8Y — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) December 21, 2023

The actress, who is married to Miles Teller, posted a video, in which Taylor wearing the huge pear-shaped ring with opal and blue topaz, showing off how it looked. Taylor thanked her friend for the “unreal” ring. “This is like a present for Elizabeth Taylor, not me,” she said. Keleigh said, “You’re my Elizabeth Taylor.” She posted a peace sign emoji and wrote, “Love you T, bye media.”

Keleigh’s first post appeared to be making a dig at the popular gossip account DeuxMoi, and its supposed owner. This isn’t the first time that someone close to Taylor has called out the gossip account. Earlier in December, her rep released a statement after the account shared rumors that the singer and her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn had gotten married in a secret ceremony.

Tree Paine denied all of the rumors. “Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi,” Tree wrote. “There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”