Taylor Swift’s Birthday Outfit Included a Chic Silver Bag & You Can Shop a Similar One

Taylor Swift celebrated her 34th birthday in New York City last night with plenty of A-listers by her side, specifically Blake Lively, Sabrina Carpenter, Zoe Kravitz, and more. Although the celebration was on everyone’s minds, her fashion choices and her Midnight-themed outfit had fans obsessed. Taylor’s silver rhinestoned bag was especially chic, so we found a similar one on Amazon, the VISTATROY Women’s Evening Bag, so you can achieve the same look yourself. It matched perfectly with her black and silver dress and elevated her entire outfit.

Shop the VISTATROY Women’s Evening Bag for $13.58 on Amazon today!

If you’re looking for a new bag to wear to a special event, this one is affordable and trendy. Since it’s silver, the bag is so versatile and you can wear it with almost any color of clothes. There’s a magnetic closure and a smooth zipper to ensure your belongings stay in the bag all night long, along with plenty of space for the essentials you need for the night. Whether it’s for a date night, wedding, prom, or just a night out in NYC (just like Taylor), you can transform any outfit to become girly and chic.

One Amazon customer even wore the purse to Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour. “Ordered this for the Renaissance World Tour! It matched my outfit perfectly and went so well with the Platinum theme!! It met the size requirements for the Atlanta venue and was able to hold lip gloss, card wallet, and keys,” the reviewer shared.

Another said, “I just love this purse. Recently, I attended a wedding and I had multiple compliments. It was a perfect fit for my gown.”