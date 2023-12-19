Tim McGraw’s Daughters Hilariously React to One of His Early Photoshoots: ‘It’s Iconic’

Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Even stars like Tim McGraw, 56, get roasted by their own kids! The country singer shared a throwback photo from his younger years via Instagram on December 18 and received a few hilarious comments from his daughters. “Ha! My daughters ran across this today and could not stop laughing!! I have to admit, pretty funny!” Tim penned in the post’s caption. “My first photo shoot [sic]….. Had no Idea!!! Sometimes you just have to laugh at yourself.”

In the rare snapshot of a younger Tim, the now 56-year-old embraced his beloved guitar and gazed into the camera. The photo gave off 1990s vibes with a plain white backdrop and the singer pictured in a black long-sleeve top and gold chain. To add to the nostalgia, Tim also rocked a mullet hairstyle in the post. His eldest daughter, Gracie McGraw, 26, was one of the first to comment on her dad’s post. “It’s iconic,” she penned. Meanwhile, her sister, Audrey, 22, couldn’t help but laugh at her father. “HAHA,” she joked in the comments.

Soon after Tim’s daughters poked some fun at their famous pops, many of Tim’s 3.6 million followers took to the comments to react as well. “No one can humble us like our kids! Handsome then. Handsome now,” one admirer wrote, while another chimed in with, “Just like a fine wine better with age.” A third fan couldn’t help but note that the young version of the Grammy winner went on to marry the songstress Faith Hill. “But does this little guy know that he’s married to THE Faith Hill?” the fan penned, to which a fourth replied, “now he’s living the dream.”

The “It’s Your Love” hitmaker has seemingly been in a nostalgic mood lately, as he also shared a separate throwback photo from his early career days on December 7. “Boy, back to the beginning!!! Around ‘92 Never had a clue as to what lies ahead… So grateful for all of you!” Tim gushed in the photo’s caption. For this black-and-white portrait, the Louisiana native rocked a black t-shirt, an embroidered jacket, and matching black trousers. His ensemble was complete with a black cowboy hat and a black leather belt. Many of Tim’s fans swooned over the photo, with one even adding that it’s “impossible” for him to go out of style.”

Aside from the trips down memory lane, Tim recently caught up with FACTZ on October 4 and shared some insight on his long-time marriage to Faith. “Just shut up and listen!” he told the outlet on his secret to a successful relationship. The famous couple has been married since 1996 and share three daughters, including Maggie, 25. Most recently, Faith took to Instagram to gush over her husband on October 6. “27 years married to this man. My one and only. Happy Anniversary baby. I love you,” she penned in the caption.