Travis Kelce Gives Taylor Swift a Sweet Shoutout After Their Latest PDA

Image Credit: Action Press/Shutterstock/Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Travis Kelce gave a small nod to Taylor Swift on the latest episode of his New Heights podcast on Wednesday, December 13. Travis, 34, and his brother/co-host Jason Kelce, 36, were discussing how both of their jerseys were the top two sellers in the United Kingdom. Jason speculated that it was likely due to the increased attention around them since the Kansas City Chiefs player started dating Taylor, 34. “Trav, you got the number 1 bestselling jersey,” Jason said early in the discussion. “Followed by me at number 2.”

The Philadelphia Eagles center theorized that the two of them had hit the top slots because there are “a lot of Swifties over there in the UK.” After the dating rumors about Travis and Taylor first began, his jerseys saw a 400 percent increase in sales, per Bleacher Report. Travis agreed with his brother. “It’s gotta be. The only reasonable solution to all of this,” he quipped.

Jason also pointed out that both of their respective quarterbacks landed behind them, with the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts in the third and fourth spots, respectively. Jason also shared that he thinks that he only landed at number 2, because Swifties were probably confused. “I’m only number 2, because I think that a lot of people in the UK maybe just don’t watch football, and they’re like, ‘Oh I heard this Kelce guy dates Taylor Swift,’ and then they buy my jersey on accident,” he joked.

Travis then suggested that all his brother’s jerseys are actually getting bought up, because of his wife, Kylie Kelce, before his nod to Taylor.”They’re all Kylie Kelce fans. That’s what it is,” he quipped. “They’re supporting Kylie, of course. So shoutout to Kylie. Shoutout to Taylor.”

The Chiefs tight end’s shoutout came both on Taylor’s birthday, but also shortly after the two of them were seen together at a Kansas City Christmas party with some of Travis’ friends. In one photo, the “All Too Well” singer was seen giving her boyfriend a cute kiss on the cheek.