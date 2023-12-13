Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Mom Remembers Her ‘First Born’ on the 1st Anniversary of His Death

Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Many are honoring the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss on the first anniversary of his death, including his mother, Connie Alexander Boss. The proud mom took to Instagram the evening prior on December 12 to share a special tribute video of Stephen with her followers. “12/12/22 A year ago today..you sent your last I love you’s, your final check-ins and closed your eyes in this earthly realm and awoke with all the ancestors in the presence of God,” Connie’s caption began.

Stephen’s mom went on to use a sweet nickname for her son at the end of her caption. “My first born, my first heartbeat, my Booboo (I can see that little smirk, yes I said it), my beautiful son, Stephen Laurel Boss, I miss you beyond words and love you through eternity. #LLSLB 09/29/82-12/12/22,” she penned, along with heart and dove emojis. The first photo in the slideshow included a candle holder with the following message: “Always in Our Hearts Stephen Laurel Boss.”

Connie made sure to add photos and videos from Stephen’s life, including a throwback baby photo of her eldest son. One of the snapshots pictured Connie and her son on what appeared to be his wedding from the day he married Allison Holker, 35. The last slide featured a selfie of The Ellen DeGeneres Show alum giving his mother a kiss on her head. Stephen’s brother, Drè Rose, was one of the first to comment under his mom’s post. “he got us. We got him. 1:1,” he penned, along with a red heart emoji.

Just last week, Allison, who welcomed three children with her late husband, opened up about her grief in a statement shared via Instagram. “Grief never ends .. but every season of challenge has an expiration date,” the So You Think You Can Dance alum captioned her post. “Keep believing and keep dancing through.” The couple had been married since 2013 and welcomed three kiddos including Weslie, 15, Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3.

Stephen, who was known as a DJ on Ellen DeGeneres‘ hit talk show, died on December 13, 2022. The then 40-year-old died following a self-inflicted “gunshot wound to the head,” per the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. “The decedent’s death was ruled a suicide and no foul play was involved. The body was handed over to the LA County Coroner,” the police officials said at the time.

Most recently, Allison took to Instagram to honor Stephen on their wedding anniversary on December 11. “We honor love by finding peace and gratitude in the memories of the ones that have transformed our souls forever,” she captioned their throwback wedding photo. “On our anniversary I find myself in a space of tranquility embracing so many beautiful moments felt and experienced. With my whole heart I celebrate our love.”