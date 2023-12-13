Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga Have ‘A Star Is Born’ Reunion at ‘Maestro’ Premiere

Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga had an epic A Star Is Born reunion at the Maestro premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, December 12. Gaga, 37, showed up to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to support Bradley’s new film, five years after they worked together on their Oscar-winning movie where they played on-screen lovers. Bradley, 48, and Gaga posed with his Maestro co-star Carey Mulligan at the premiere. They even took pictures with Bradley’s 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, who he shares with ex Irina Shayk.

Bradley looked handsome at the premiere in a navy blue suit with a black tie. He matched Carey, 38, who rocked a sparkling navy blue dress with black heels. Gaga, meanwhile, wore a black blazer with matching pants. The stars all had big smiles on their faces while celebrating the Leonard Bernstein biopic, which Bradley directed, wrote, produced, and stars in.

While doing press at the event, Bradley spoke to Access Hollywood and confirmed he’s stayed in touch with Gaga since A Star Is Born. “She’s the greatest,” he said.

Bradly and Gaga were subject to intense dating rumors when they worked together on A Star Is Born, and the speculation only became more rampant following their intimate duet to “Shallow” at the 2019 Oscars. Gaga addressed the social buzz over her relationship with Bradley on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February 2019.

“First of all, social media, quite frankly is the toilet of the internet,” she said at the time. “And what it has done to pop culture is abysmal. Yes, people saw love and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see. This is a love song. The movie A Star Is Born is a love story. It was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time,” she added. “Look, I’ve had my arms wrapped around Tony Bennett for three years touring the world. When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel. I’m an artist and I guess we did a good job… fooled ya!”

At the A Star Is Born premiere in 2018, Bradley told PEOPLE that he “made a friend for life” in Gaga.

“As great as this movie was, the thing that I think I’ll take away forever is the relationship I have with her because she is an incredible person,” he said. “I’m very lucky to have worked with her.”