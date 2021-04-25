Carey Mulligan: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Promising Young Woman’ Oscar Nominee

Carey Mulligan is one of the Oscar nominees for Best Actress. Here’s what you need to know about the incredible ‘Promising Young Woman’ star.

Carey Mulligan, 35, is hoping to take home Oscar gold during the 2021 Oscars. The British actress is one of the nominees this year following her powerful and visceral performance in Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman. Carey has already won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress this year.

Carey has been one of Hollywood’s best actresses for a while now. Her role as Cassie in Promising Young Woman is a career-defining role for her. From her past films to what’s next to her personal life, HollywoodLife has 5 key things to know about the one and only Carey.

1. Carey’s been nominated for 2 Oscars.

Carey was nominated for her first Oscar at 24 years old for her performance in the 2009 film An Education. She was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role. Eleven years later, Carey is back at the Oscars as a Best Actress nominee for her role in Promising Young Woman.

2. She made her film debut in 2005.

Carey made her feature film debut in the 2005 film Pride & Prejudice. She played Kitty Bennett alongside Keira Knightley, Rosamund Pike, and Jena Malone. Her breakout role was in the 2009 film An Education. Her other major films include Drive, Shame, The Great Gatsby, Wildlife, and more.

3. Carey is married to Marcus Mumford.

Carey and Marcus Mumford, who is the lead singer of Mumford & Sons, have known each other since childhood. They married in 2012. They have two children together.

4. She can sing, too!

Carey showed off her vocal skills in the 2011 film Shame. She performed a stunning rendition of “New York, New York.” She also performed in the 2015 film Far From The Maddening Crowd.

5. Her next role is in a Bradley Cooper film.

Carey is set to star in Maestro, which is based on the life of Leonard Bernstein. Bradley Cooper will direct, produce, co-write, and star in the film. Carey will play Felicia Montealegre, who was married to Leonard. Succession star Jeremy Strong will play John Gruen.