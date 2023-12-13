Bradley Cooper & Daughter Lea De Seine Hold Hands at His ‘Maestro’ Premiere: Cute Photos

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Bradley Cooper and his daughter Lea De Seine had the best daddy-daughter night out. The Maestro director and star brought his precious 6-year-old daughter to the Los Angeles premiere of his latest film. Bradley and Lea sweetly held hands as she made her red carpet debut.

Little Lea looked adorable in an animal print dress and gold flats. She accessorized with a red crossbody purse. Her dad looked dapper in a dark blue suit. They posed alongside his Maestro co-stars Carey Mulligan and Maya Hawke. Bradley’s A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga was also in attendance to show her support.

The Maestro premiere marked one of Bradley’s rare public appearances with his look-alike daughter. Bradley is often seen out and about in New York City with Lea, but he keeps her out of the Hollywood spotlight.

Bradley is Maestro’s director, producer, and star, so it’s no surprise he wanted to celebrate this achievement with his daughter. Bradley plays famed composer Leonard Bernstein, and Lea appears in the film as a younger version of Jamie Bernstein. The film is in select theaters now and will be released on Netflix on December 20.

Bradley shares Lea with ex Irina Shayk. Despite their split, Bradley and Irina remain friends. Irina shared a photo of a Maestro poster on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Congrats @maestrofilm So proud Daddy and Lea.”

The actor, who is rumored to be dating Gigi Hadid, and Irina are dedicated co-parents to Lea. “We’re teaching our daughter that the most important thing is to be kind to people. Every time we send her to school, we’re like, ‘Just remember kindness and love,’” the model told Harper’s Bazaar in April.

She continued, “With TikTok and Instagram and social media, my daughter is growing up in a different environment than I grew up in, so sometimes it kind of scares me. But most important is teaching our daughter bigger values than being pretty on the outside.”