Casey Wilson Claims Tim Allen Was ‘F**king Rude’ to Her on ‘The Santa Clauses’ Set: ‘Worst Experience’

It was anything but a bright time on the set of Disney+’s The Santa Clauses, according to actress Casey Wilson. The 43-year-old actress alleged that the series star and movie franchise leader, Tim Allen, was “f**king rude” to her and other cast and crew members.

“Tim Allen was such a bitch. It was the truly single worst experience I’ve ever had with a co-star ever,” Casey began during a recent episode of her “Bitch Sesh” podcast, adding that she “buried this” revelation until now because one of the show’s procurers is a “great friend” of hers and because her children “loved the movies.”

Casey explained that she was working on a scene with the 70-year-old actor, in which she was “supposed to throw things at him” because her character, the adult version of Sara, thinks “he’s a burglar.”

“So, he’s coming down the chimney, obviously as Santa, and I am woken up thinking there’s an intruder, basically like a home invasion scene,” the screenwriter and actress elaborated. “So, I’m throwing things at him. [He] goes over to the producer who is standing four feet from me and goes, and I hear him, he goes, ‘You gotta tell her to stop stepping on my lines.’ The producer turns to me with horror on his face and has to walk one foot to me and he goes, ‘Um, Tim would ask that you stop stepping on his lines.’”

Casey noted that, from her perspective, “everybody was walking on egg shells” around the Toy Story star on the set and added that “people just looked frantic.”

“When he was done [with the scene], he was so f**king rude,” she continued. “Never made eye contact, never said anything. It was so uncomfortable. … It’s the end, and Tim Allen goes, ‘Leaving!,’ takes his Santa cape, picks it up and drops it on the floor and walks out. And they hustle in his stand-in — lovely man — who was much nicer to act against. People are scurrying to pick up his velvet Santa coat. He’s a bitch.”

The comedian concluded that she recalled one person, whose identity she would not give away, “was someone that I do not know, perhaps in the crew. [He or she] breezes past me and just goes, ‘You’re seeing him on a good day.’”

The Santa Clauses is currently in its second season on Disney+. Casey guest starred in the first episode of season 1, which aired in late 2022 on the streaming giant. Tim’s real-life daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick portrays his on-screen daughter, Sandra, in the show.

Although Tim has not publicly reacted to Casey’s claim, he previously admitted to dropping the “F-bomb” in front of younger co-stars while shooting The Santa Clause 2. During his 2021 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Home Improvement alum recalled becoming “very angry” at two kids because they delayed production by arguing on set.

“Fifteen takes later, the kids said one more word, and I let out the loudest F-bomb,” Tim confessed. “And I turned around, and there are 12 children who look like you had ripped their legs off. Their Santa has just screamed the F-bomb.”